Jon Jones is considered to be one of the biggest stars in the UFC. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old MMA icon's relationship with the UFC has witnessed its fair share of turbulence on more than one occasion.

During his hiatus from MMA competition (Feb. 2020-March 2023), 'Bones' bulked up for a move to heavyweight, and rumors swirled that he was embroiled in contract negotiation disputes with the UFC. However, he eventually reached an agreement with the UFC, made his heavyweight debut, and beat Ciryl Gane to capture the vacant UFC heavyweight title in March 2023.

Today, we take a closer look at the current status of Jon Jones' UFC contract.

How much is Jon Jones' new contract? Details we know so far on his UFC deal

Prior to the comeback of 'Bones,' his manager, Richard Schaefer, appeared in an edition of The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani in Jan. 2023. The veteran boxing promoter suggested that Jon Jones' UFC deal was an eight-fight agreement.

Schaefer indicated that Jones' contract was simply an amended version of his previous UFC deal. He explained that before agreeing to fight Gane, 'Bones' had eight fights left on his contract, albeit they were all for light heavyweight bouts.

According to the widely-revered manager, the provision to compete at heavyweight was made as a key addition in Jones' new contract. Schaefer stated:

"I think UFC realizes that Jon Jones is the G.O.A.T., and he is a generational talent. And so, they were very much interested and very open to work with us and come to the conclusion of putting together a fair deal, which we did here. I mean, that deal, which we made for Jon, makes Jon now, in the history of UFC, the highest-paid heavyweight athlete. And overall, I think as [UFC exec] Hunter [Campbell] mentioned to me, probably the second highest ever, next to Conor McGregor."

As implied by Richard Schaefer in Jan. 2023, Jon Jones' contract comprised eight UFC fights. Ergo, after the Gane matchup, it's believed that 'Bones' now has seven UFC fights left on his deal. The contract made Jones the highest-paid UFC heavyweight ever and the second highest-paid UFC athlete ever, per Schaefer.

The consensus is that former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor has long been the highest-paid UFC athlete. McGregor, who's expected to return this year (2024), last competed at UFC 264 in July 2021 and reportedly secured around $23 million for his fight.

That included McGregor's base pay (approximately $5 million) and pay-per-view points. Besides, with the backstage bonuses and other perks, many feel that a professional fighter's cumulative earnings from a given combat sports match are usually higher than their publicly reported payouts.

Schaefer's indications in his discussion with Helwani generated speculation that Jones' contract likely carries payouts in a similar range to McGregor's, but lower. Speaking of 'Bones,' the polarizing combat great is expected to defend his UFC heavyweight title against Stipe Miocic next.

