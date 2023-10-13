How much is Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis: Tickets, PPV, and streaming details 

The Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis price will differ depending on where fans are watching around the globe.

This Saturday night, 'The Maverick' is set for his first boxing match in over two years. Last facing Floyd Mayweather in a 2021 exhibition, Paul will return to the ring to face 'El Jefe' in pursuit of the first win of his combat sports career.

Meanwhile, the boxing match will be the first of Danis' career and his first fight in over four years. Despite the inactivity of the two stars, the fight is extremely anticipated. Danis's ongoing lawsuit with Paul's finance Nina Agdal, over his internet trolling has led to even more bad blood.

Nonetheless, Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis will go down in the co-main event of KSI vs. Tommy Fury. The card is going down tomorrow night at the Manchester Arena in London. However, there are only a few seats still left in the venue itself.

As a result, fans will have to watch the fight from afar. The good news is that the event is available on DAZN pay-per-view and will cost $54.99 in America and €19.99 over across the pond. It's worth noting that in order to purchase the event, fans will need a monthly or yearly subscription to the service as well.

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis price: Current Betting Odds

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis has a clear favorite in terms of the odds, anyway.

Obviously, the main event between KSI and Tommy Fury has a lot of attention. The fight is the biggest test of the YouTuber's career thus far. Meanwhile, 'TNT' will look to beat a second straight influencer, last defeating Jake Paul in February.

However, it's the co-main event which has arguably generated more attention. The rivalry and feud between 'The Maverick' and 'El Jefe' isn't being done for show. They have real bad blood that has even gotten lawyers more involved.

That being said, the fight between Logan Paul and Dillon Danis isn't expected to be all that close. According to the latest betting odds from FanDuel the WWE superstar as a heavy -650 favorite. Meanwhile, Danis returns as a substantial +410 underdog for the first boxing match of his career.

Obviously, the line can be changed potentially between now and fight night. That being said, it seems that oddsmakers and fans are aligned on this high-profile co-main event.