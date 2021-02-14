How much money did Kamaru Usman make for defeating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251?

Kamaru Usman was paid the guaranteed amount of $600,000, plus $40,000 promotional bonus for beating Jorge Masvidal at UFC 251 on Fight Island, Abu Dhabi. UFC 251 brought in a massive 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, which was the highest number since Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor at UFC 229. Apart from the disclosed payout amount, Kamaru Usman also made an undisclosed amount from pay-per-view sales.

This was his career-best earner, which exceeded his earnings from his two previous fights in 2019. Usman earned $300,000 for beating the former champion Tyron Woodley and an extra $30,000 from sponsorships. Kamaru Usman went on to make $500,000 from his first title defense against Colby Covington.

Kamaru Usman disappointed MMA fans

There was a lot of excitement among fans as 'Gamebred' stepped into the octagon to replace Gilbert Burns within a week's notice. Though people had expected fireworks from the 'baddest man in the game', Jorge Masvidal came up short against Kamaru Usman's grappling skills.

me staying up till 6am just to watch usman hug masvidal for 25 minutes #UFC251 pic.twitter.com/RHo5BrEcGN — jake (@jake4eyez) July 12, 2020

Kamaru Usman has already been criticized for his 'boring' style and UFC 251 certainly didn't redeem his image. The main event was one of the most underwhelming fights of the night with most of the time being spent in the clinch or on the ground. This, however, does not take away from the fact that Kamaru Usman was the better fighter inside the octagon and put his technical skills to excellent use.

Jorge Masvidal made $500,000 from the main event at UFC 251, which equalled his earnings from the fight against Nate Diaz for the BMF title. He also earned $30,000 as a promotional bonus.