How much money is Logan Paul getting for the Floyd Mayweather fight?

Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather are scheduled to face each other in an eight-round boxing bout inside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on June 6.

While the fight has been criticized as a sort of entertainment by traditional boxing fans, there will be a lot of money involved in the spectacle.

Ahead of the celebrity boxing bout, the expected purse payouts for both fighters have been revealed.

As per reports, Logan Paul is guaranteed $250,000 and a 10% revenue share from the PPV sales. Meanwhile, Mayweather is guaranteed to make $10 million in fight money in addition to a 50% share of PPV sales.

The upcoming bout between Mayweather and Paul will be streamed live on Fanmio's official website on pay-per-view.

With each PPV priced at $59.99, the fight purse is expected to be massive for both fighters.

The strange rules for the fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather

The exhibition bout between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather won't produce an official winner as it is a non-sanctioned bout.

While the fight has not been officially approved by the Florida State Boxing Commission, a commission referee will be provided for the bout.

According to a spokesperson from the Department of Business and Professional Regulation, the promotion could conduct some kind of vote for the winner but it won't be given any official recognition.

The spokesperson also said that the bout will consist of eight three-minute rounds with no headgear and 12-ounce gloves.

Most importantly, the exhibition bout will not have ringside judges, although a stoppage can occur via knockout.

The Florida State Boxing Commission couldn't regulate the bout as an official professional boxing match owing to the stark size difference between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul.

In his professional debut loss to fellow YouTuber KSI, Logan Paul weighed in at 199.4-pounds. In contrast, Mayweather weighed in at a mere 147-pounds in his most recent appearance against Tenshin Nasukawa.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Harvey Leonard