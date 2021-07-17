How much money does UFC superstar Conor McGregor have in 2021?

Conor McGregor has been on a roller coaster of triumphs and setbacks as far as his time in the octagon is concerned. However, one of the biggest highlights of the year for the Irishman was that his bank balance was knocked into the stratosphere.

On the back of a series of sound business decisions, Conor McGregor is now strolling with the high rollers, boasting of a net worth of over $200M. The Dubliner has long been the cash cow of the UFC, his mere presence boosting attendance and PPV buys immensely.

Merits of the Irishman's in-cage conquests

It's no secret that Conor McGregor made his biggest payday through his lone boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather. While he may have lost the fight owing to a round ten TKO, the Irishman walked away nearly $100M richer.

He returned to a UFC card in January 2020 for the first time following his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018. Although Donald Cerrone was no A-lister, fans expected the UFC 246 fight to be one for the ages - and that it was. While Conor McGregor claimed that he was to receive a highly disputed sum of $80M, the southpaw's base pay was touted to be $3M.

His next fight at UFC 257 against Dustin Poirier saw the lightweight kingpin walk away with $3M as his base pay. The fight instantly paved the way for the final edition of their trilogy saga. Predicted to be one of the greatest fights in UFC lightweight history, the result left fans rather disappointed.

Conor McGregor, albeit dealing with a loss and a limp, walked away from the UFC 264 fight with a heavier pocket, leaving Dustin Poirier to settle for the wooden spoon. Conor McGregor pocketed a base pay of $5M even though he suffered a round two TKO at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

It's important to note that none of these sums include any additional earnings like PPV shares, which form the biggest share of McGregor's earnings from the UFC.

Conor McGregor parts ways with the majority stake in Proper Twelve

In what came as a surprise to several fans, Conor McGregor gave up his position as the majority owner of his whiskey brand. Proximo Spirits acquired the majority stake after shelling out up to $600M. The profits from the deal were pocketed by co-founders Conor McGregor, Audie Attar of Paradigm Sports, and Ken Austin.

All parties involved in the deal were reluctant to forfeit the former UFC champ-champ as its biggest proponent. After its launch, 'Notorious' marketed the product relentlessly and is still expected to continue doing the same.

Proper Twelve ALL DAY! There is no smoother 4 year old whiskey on the planet, let alone the market than Proper Twelve. Wait until you see what is coming! More age! Innovation! We are only warming up the barrels here!

While McGregor has been dealt a series of bad hands regarding his recent outings in the UFC, his time outside the octagon has been overtly beneficial. Currently focussed on nursing himself back to health to take on Dustin Poirier to settle their feud, the Irishman will be counting the days until his next big payday.

