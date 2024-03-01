How much do UFC 299 tickets cost? Exploring price for watching Sean O'Malley vs Marlon 'Chito' Vera 2 live in Miami

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera will headline UFC 299 on March 9 at Kaseya Center in Florida. Let's take a look at what it would cost fight fans to catch the event live in Miami.

The standard tickets for the event are available for as low as $372, while the platinum tier options will put fans back around $6,000.

Fight fans can obtain the tickets via Ticketmaster. However, since the event is just a little over a week out, many verified resales of tickets are also currently available on the platform, albeit at a higher price.

Apart from the standard tickets, hardcore MMA fans also have the option to avail VIP packages for the event. According to the UFC's official website, there are four tiers of premium experiences, with the cheapest starting at $1,350.

The price of the most exclusive 'Elite' tier has not been listed on the website. Interested parties, however, can contact the UFC for more details about the package through this link.

The Elite tier offers a premium experience complete with UFC 299 floor-level access, side-stage weigh-in access, custom fight kits, and private transportation to spice up the fight week.

Those who want to tune in from the comfort of their homes can order the pay-per-view on ESPN +. The fight card is also available globally on UFC Fight Pass.

According to a report by Give Me Sport, the event will be broadcast in the UK on TNT Sports 1. Viewers would also be able to stream the event live on Discovery +.

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera: UFC 299 fight odds

The main event at UFC 299 is expected to be a barnburner as the reigning champion, Sean O'Malley, attempts to avenge the sole loss of his professional career to Marlon Vera.

Watch Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera (UFC 252 fight) below:

While 'Sugar' has repeatedly argued his UFC 252 loss to 'Chito' as a fluke, let's look at how the oddsmakers have pegged the rematch going down.

According to Bodog, O'Malley is a -210 favorite for the matchup, with 'Chito' as a +170 underdog. However, the odds might change as the event draws near.

Catch the betting odds for Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera below:

Expand Tweet

Per the current odds, a $100 wager on the champion will yield a return of $147.62, while the same bet on the challenger will result in a payout of $270 if Vera captures the bantamweight title.