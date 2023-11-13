How Sean Strickland's wild NSFW advice helped Jordan Leavitt of Paddy Pimblett's 'teabag' fame

Jordan Leavitt is scheduled to lock horns with Chase Hooper at UFC Vegas 82, and 'The Monkey King' looks to be embodying Sean Strickland going into the fight.

While most remember Leavitt for his submission loss to Paddy Pimblett, which saw 'The Baddy' squat down to do a 'teabag' celebration over his opponent, the American has since bounced back with a first-round knockout over Victor Martinez.

Expand Tweet

Leavitt is sporting a Strickland-esque hairstyle in the lead-up to his next fight, and it seems the middleweight champion has been invaluable for 'The Monkey King's' resurgence.

During an interview with MMA reporter Helen Yee, the 28-year-old shared 'Tarzan's' NSFW advice, which got him over the slump:

"Sean always said, 'Jordan, stop fighting like a p***y.' That was probably the best advice he has ever told me and - 'Men don't fight with another man between their legs on top,' and it's just advice I've taken to the bank and I've won three fights since then. So thanks to Sean Strickland."

Catch Jordan's Leavitt's comments on Sean Strickland below (1:55):

The 28-year-old is 4-2 in the UFC and has shown promise both on the ground and on his feet lately. His opponent, Hooper, sports a promotional record of 4-3 and scored a unanimous decision win against Nick Fiore in his last fight.

Meanwhile, Sean Strickland is scheduled to defend his title against Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 297 in January at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

Jordan Leavitt says his fight with Chase Hooper will be a "gateway MMA" event

Jordan Leavitt is hoping both he and his opponent, Chase Hooper, come out of UFC Vegas 82 without any serious bumps and bruises. 'The Monkey King' is planning to keep the bout a less violent affair.

During an interview with The Schmo, the 28-year-old shared his game plan and expectations for the fight. According to Leavitt, his fight with Hooper will be "softcore MMA" and would be a perfect gateway for non-fans to get into the sport:

"My dream for this fight, neither of us gets hurt, no concussions for Thanksgiving, [and] we both get fat a week later... [It] might end up being some softcore MMA, I'm not sure."

Jordan Leavitt added:

"Hardcore MMA is not what I do, softcore, I try to keep it playful, you know. This is like a gateway MMA fight. If you're afraid to show people in your family what you really love to watch, show them me and Chase Hooper's fight... It's a little gateway fight to get them into the sport."

Catch Jordan Leavitt's comments below (0:48):

Jiri Prochazka vs Alex Pereira: Check out Sportskeeda MMA's round-by-round live results and news updates