How is Stephen Thompson related to Chris Weidman?

Stephen Thompson secured an excellent decision win over Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17 on Saturday night, taking his current winning streak to two.

His last win came against Vicente Luque last year.

Stephen Thompson put up a stellar performance, dominating for the entirety of the fight. Geoff Neal had some opportunities in the third round, but could not properly capitalize on them except once or twice. Apart from those isolated moments, it was a Wonderboy striking masterclass.

Stephen Thompson certainly hopes that this win puts him back in the title scene, instead of him gatekeeping the Welterweight division, fighting the #11 and #12 ranked fighters.

How are Stephen Thompson and Chris Weidman related?

Stephen Thompson and Chris Weidman have been longtime friends and training partners. Their companionship led to their siblings meeting each other, falling in love, and getting married.

Stephen Thompson's brother Tony Thompson is married to Chris Weidman's sister, making the two fighters brothers-in-law.

'Wonderboy' once explained in an interview how the two met.

“…My brother Tony asked to come up and hang out with us. I talked to Chris and he was like, ‘Sure, yeah. Bring him in.’ I didn’t even know Chris had a sister at that time. Next thing you know, they ended up meeting each other, and it was over from there.”

Advertisement

The couple tied knot in 2016, and both the UFC fighters congratulated them on social media.

Even outside their familial ties, Stephen Thompson and Chris Weidman share a great bond and camaraderie, which the MMA Community has been witness to over the years.

Chris Weidman's wife once shared a picture of the two men sharing a beautiful moment of support and solidarity after both of them suffered defeats at UFC 205 - Weidman via a brutal flying knee to Yoel Romero and Stephen Thompson to Tyron Woodley.

Advertisement

Stephen Thompson had spoken about Weidman getting injured by Romero's flying knee in a heartfelt manner at the post-fight conference, with concern evident in his voice.

“I felt it, you know, my heart dropped. For something like that to happen to such a good guy, good friend, and now family member, it was... yeah it hurt me, man. It hurt me deep.”