How tall is Jorge Masvidal and does he have a height advantage over Conor McGregor?

Jorge Masvidal's pursuit of a fight with Conor McGregor was halted by Dana White in 2019. The UFC supremo cited the vast size discrepancy between the two as a hurdle in bringing the fan-favorite matchup to fruition.

However, contrary to common consensus, Jorge Masvidal enjoys a mere two-inch height advantage against Conor McGregor. He stands at 5 feet 11 inches (180 cm) tall. Meanwhile, the Irishman is 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall according to the UFC's official records. These stats should be taken with a grain of salt as on-paper measurements aren't completely reliable to estimate the true height difference.

Moreover, while Masvidal would certainly have a small height advantage, both fighters possess a similar 74-inch reach. McGregor has a +5.0 Ape Index, owing to which he has always gone toe-to-toe in striking battles against taller opponents in the past, including Nate Diaz (6ft), Khabib Nurmagomedov (5ft 10in), and Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone (6ft).

It should also be noted that Conor McGregor has fought and won twice in Jorge Masvidal's current weight category, the welterweight division (170lbs). This further weakens the argument that the Miami native is "too big" for the Irishman.

Guys, stop this. Masvidal is too big for him, that’s why @danawhite never liked this fight. https://t.co/NbEBODng7a — malki kawa (@malkikawa) July 29, 2021

I don’t think he can afford it https://t.co/g5ThVpGNBp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) July 29, 2021

Has Conor McGregor ever responded to Jorge Masvidal's callouts?

Jorge Masvidal first fired shots at Conor McGregor in 2019 after his stupendous five-second KO over Ben Askren.

He began igniting a rivalry with the former two-division UFC champion, mocking him for his smaller frame. At UFC 244, he publicly slammed the megastar for rejecting fight proposals.

"I'll f*** that little guy up, man. He's a f***ing mi**et. Dana White, president of this m*********ing company said that I'm too much man for him. I get why people want to see him hurt for the stunts he's been pulling. But he don't want this s***. He's just talking so that he gets his name out there," said Jorge Masvidal

Conor McGregor apparently took offense to Jorge Masvidal and Dana White's remarks about the 'BMF' being too big for him. White revealed at a press conference that McGregor was seemingly upset by the comments.

"Masvidal is too big for him. I think Masvidal is too big. Conor disagrees, so Conor was not happy that I said that Masvidal was too big for him," said Dana White.

Later, at UFC 246, Conor McGregor addressed Masvidal's callouts for the first time publicly. He told Ariel Helwani that he was interested in snatching the BMF title from the Cuban-American fighter.

He also spoke about Masvidal in the post-fight presser at the pay-per-view.

