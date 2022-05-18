To watch ONE Championship online, such as its next event, ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot, you have a few options to choose from.

The event will take place on May 20, 5:00 P.M. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The massive 16-bout event will showcase explosive fights across MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling.

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champ Petchmorakot Petchyindee will look to defend his throne against former Lumpinee champion, Jimmy Vienot. In the co-main event of the night, ONE strawweight Muay Thai champ Prajanchai PK.Saenchai will lock horns with Joseph 'The Hurricane' Lasiri.

Also, ONE's first-ever flyweight Muay Thai Grand Prix tournament kicks off with a massive bang. Dominant champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon will take on UK's top-ranked Jacob Smith.

Former champ and fan favorite Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty will square off against Brazil's Walter Goncalves.

Also on the main card, jiu-jitsu rising stars Tye and Kade Ruotolo will make their ONE submission grappling debuts against two of the best today, Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, respectively.

Also, grappling legend Marcus 'Buchecha' Almeida will return for this third MMA fight against Hugo Cunha. For the various ways to watch ONE Championship online for ONE 157, check out the information below:

How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot

ONE 157: Petchmorakot vs. Vienot will broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer, or mobile device.

The full event stream will be available on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 20 May.

*** Note: Those living in India, Japan, New Zealand, Korea, and Italy won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Watch the show live on watch.onefc.com or the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 20 May.

The main card will be broadcast live on watch.onefc.com and the ONE Super App at 8:30 a.m. EST/5:30 a.m. PST.

Source: ONE Championship website

Edited by David Andrew