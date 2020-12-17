How will a boxing match between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul go?

The feud between Dillion Danis and Jake Paul has been brewing after the Youtuber attacked Danis with water ballons on a drive-by. Paul has calling out Danis' teammate Conor McGregor for a boxing bout as well.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

However, Conor McGregor is booked to fight Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Although, that hasn't deterred the Youtube sensation who took personal potshots at the Irishman prior to attacking Danis.

After the attack, Danis proceeded to change his Instagram display picture to that of Jake Paul's ex-wife Tana Mongeau. A quick check of the Jake Paul's Instagram follows then showed McGregor's partner Dee Devlin, and Danis’ girlfriend Savannah Montano as the only two follows.

So with all the drama brewing, will we get to see McGregor fight Paul? Unlikely, as the UFC president, Dana White put it:

"[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos. I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his [Jake Paul's] ass out."

However, we might yet get to see a boxing bout between Dillon Danis and Jake Paul. After attacking Danis, Paul decided to flee, but hinted at a potential fight in the future:

"First of all, it is called a f*****g drive-by for a reason, it isn't not called a f*****g drive stay you dumb f***s. Second of all, why would I fight this guy for free in the middle of the f*****g street? We get paid millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions of dollars to fight, why would I fight him for free? Y'all stupid?"

So how would a boxing bout between Dillion Danis and Jake Paul play out?

Danis came into the picture as Conor McGregor's jiu-jitsu coach for the re-match against Nate Diaz. The Irishman was submitted in the first fight by Diaz.

Danis has been front and centre of the combat sports media ever since. The American was the one attacked by Khabib Nurmagomedov when he jumped out of the cage after submitting McGregor at UFC 229.

A Brazilian jiu-jitsu Black Belt under Renzo Gracie, Danis has since started his MMA career with Bellator. In his two fights, he has a perfect record of 2-0, both via submissions.

Now a product of the SBG Ireland Gym, his coach John Kavanah admitted before his second fight (in 2019) that the 25-year-old's striking is still 'under-progress'. A southpaw by nature, Danis stands in a long stance like McGregor. However, Danis is always looking to take his opponent down to earn a submission.

On the other hand, Jake Paul has two professional wins under his belt during his short boxing career. The orthodox boxer slept former NBA star Nate Robinson with an overhand right in their boxing bout last month.

However, a potential fight against Danis will be much tougher for Paul. Robinson made the mistake of trying to blitz Paul, allowing him to counter on multiple occasions. Also, Robinson - clearly - did not know how to fight.

Danis whose first fight was in 2018, is relatively well-versed with striking as of now. He could definitely craft a game plan to challenge the Youtuber. Also, the fact that Danis is a southpaw might cause Jake Paul to readjust his approach.

If a boxing bout does take place, it might be pretty even going into the fight given both roughly are in the same weight class.

However, one has to give the edge to the professional fighter. Dillon Danis by TKO, is our prediction.