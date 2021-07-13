"I don't have a b***h bone" - Cody Garbrandt slams Sean O'Malley in Twitter exchange

Following his emphatic triumph over Kris Moutinho at UFC 264, Sean O'Malley found himself at the receiving end of a lot of flak from his bantamweight contemporaries. One among them was Cody Garbrandt, who was left unimpressed in the aftermath of O'Malley's conquest at the PPV.

The No.5-ranked UFC bantamweight took to Twitter in a bid to nuke Sean O'Malley. Cody Garbrandt went off on O'Malley, issuing a response to a tweet in which 'Sugar' drew everyone's attention to Garbrandt's most recent setback.

If you say you are undefeated why don’t you rematch the guy that made you get carried out on a stretcher again?? If I go out I go out on my shield. I don’t have a bitch bone in my body, unlike you. We are not the same, you will soon find out! https://t.co/Hd0PtpmYYy — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) July 13, 2021

Cody Garbrandt rained down on the Montana native's reluctance to accept his loss, which came against No.13-ranked Marlon Vera in a first-round KO/TKO. 'No Love' called for a rematch between Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera, asking the 26-year-old to prove himself worthy of being mentioned in the same breath as the A-listers.

Throwing shade at how 'Sugar' was carried out of the octagon on a stretcher, Garbrandt flamed O'Malley for exhibiting signs of weakness.

What sparked this exchange between Sean O'Malley and Cody Garbradnt?

Sean O'Malley took to Twitter in a bid to issue a response to the 30-year-old Garbrandt, who dismissed O'Malley as a complete novice. However, O'Malley refused to take this laying down and hit right back at 'No Love'. O'Malley shone a light on the Ohio native's most recent loss that came at the hands of Rob Font.

Did rob teach you that? https://t.co/0EiHCVlC9c — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) July 13, 2021

The self-proclaimed undefeated fighter is just one of many fighters, fans, and MMA pundits who raised concerns regarding Garbrandt's position at the top of the 135lbs division.

Garbrandt did no favors to his legitimacy as a title contender when he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss against the No.3-ranked Rob Font at UFC Vegas 27. What's more, Garbrandt has only managed to accrue a single win in his last five fights, and it came against the No.11-ranked Raphael Assuncao.

UFC 227 Dillashaw v Garbrandt 2

It all went south for 'No Love' when he lost his undefeated tag in a KO loss to TJ Dillashaw way back in 2017. That loss seemingly marked the beginning of the end for Garbrandt. He subsequently went on to concede losses against the likes of Pedro Munhoz after he suffered yet another humiliating KO in a rematch against TJ Dillashaw.

Admittedly, Garbrandt may be in a downward spiral of sorts, which chips away his authority to make such bold claims against up-and-coming fighters like Sean O'Malley. However, tradition dictates that fighters at the top of the food chain can flex their position on lower or unranked fighters.

How long do you reckon Sean O'Malley will take to leave Cody Garbrandt in the rearview mirror? Let us know in the comments!

