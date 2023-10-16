“I believe I finish him” - Alexander Volkanovski vows to unleash 'most dangerous version' at UFC 294

This weekend will see one of the biggest events of 2023, as Alexander Volkanovski will challenge Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title in the headliner of UFC 294.

Of course, this is the second time that featherweight kingpin ‘Alexander the Great’ will challenge Makhachev this year.

Their first bout took place in the main event of UFC 284 back in February and ended with Islam Makhachev just about edging out Alexander Volkanovski via unanimous decision.

This time around, of course, Volkanovski has had far less time to prepare for the Dagestani. The Australian has taken the upcoming fight on just under two weeks’ notice following the withdrawal of Charles Oliveira.

Naturally, though, ‘Alexander the Great’ does not seem too worried by any of this. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Volkanovski sounded bullish about his chances of becoming the first man to beat Makhachev since 2015.

He had the following to say:

“I believe I finish him, you know what I mean? I think you’re going to see maybe one of the most dangerous Volkanovskis you’ve ever seen. Just purely because, I can’t afford to do anything else, you know what I mean? That’s how I’m looking at it. And I want to look at it that way, so it’s like I’m looking at it like, alright, let’s do this, we’re going in for the kill, you know what I mean? Stuff leaving it to the judges, stuff any of that, let’s just go out there and really send a statement on eleven days’ notice in his hometown. It’s all of it, then I go out there and take him right out? Mate, that’s legendary stuff we’re talking about, you know what I mean? This fight in itself is just legacy. Go out there and knock him out, that’s, mate, that’s gonna be absolutely mind blowing for the world to see. Again, I can’t wait, I’m excited for this opportunity and I cannot wait for this weekend.”

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski 2 – what has Dan Hardy said about this fight?

UFC 294 goes down this weekend in Abu Dhabi, and on just eleven days’ notice, the headliner will see featherweight champ Alexander Volkanovski challenge lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev for the second time in 2023.

Last time the two men fought, ‘Alexander the Great’ came up short, so can he find a way to win this time?

According to former UFC welterweight title challenger Dan Hardy, he can. ‘The Outlaw’ broke down the fight in a recent interview with Submission Radio and suggested that Alexander Volkanovski’s low kicks and in-out movement could be the key to victory for the Australian.

Watch Dan Hardy discuss the upcoming fight below.