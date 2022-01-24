"I believe in you motherf***er" - Watch coach Eric Nicksick's inspiring pep talk to Francis Ngannou ahead of fifth round at UFC 270

Francis Ngannou received a stirring speech from his coach Erik Nicksick ahead of the decisive final round of his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270.

After losing the first two rounds of his clash against Gane, Ngannou took control of the bout with his much-improved wrestling and grappling skills. He dominated the last three rounds and went on to secure a unanimous decision win to retain his title.

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani recently posted a clip of Nicksick's pep talk to Ngannou moments before the final round. In the clip, the renowned MMA coach reiterated his unwavering belief in the heavyweight champion, saying:

"Look at me. I believe in you, motherf***er, ok? We've been through so much shit together. This is you. You understand me. This is you."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani What’s better than this? I dare you to watch it and not get chills. Because you know when @Eric_XCMMA is telling @francis_ngannou he believes in him and they’ve been through so much he isn’t just talking about last night’s fight. Sports, man. What’s better than this? I dare you to watch it and not get chills. Because you know when @Eric_XCMMA is telling @francis_ngannou he believes in him and they’ve been through so much he isn’t just talking about last night’s fight. Sports, man. https://t.co/qgDu3oQkNP

Nicksick replied to Helwani's tweet, saying:

"Thank you, Ariel! And you’re right, I knew he’d pull it out. I have an unwavering belief in this man’s heart, I just wanted to remind him."

Eric Nicksick @Eric_XCMMA @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou Thank you, Ariel! And you’re right, I knew he’d pull it out. I have an unwavering belief in this man’s heart, I just wanted to remind him. @arielhelwani @francis_ngannou Thank you, Ariel! And you’re right, I knew he’d pull it out. I have an unwavering belief in this man’s heart, I just wanted to remind him. 💯❤️

Francis Ngannou managed to upset the odds in his title-unification bout with Ciryl Gane at UFC 270. He was the betting underdog going into the fight and many MMA analysts were of the opinion that Gane was a nightmare stylistic matchup for Ngannou.

Additionally, 'The Predator' later revealed that he had sustained multiple knee injuries just three weeks prior to UFC 270. In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, the Cameroonian shared that he had damaged his ACL and MCL during his training camp. He also stated that he nearly pulled out of the fight, but wanted to make a statement so badly that he went ahead with the bout.

Daniel Cormier comments on Francis Ngannou's contract situation

One of the biggest narratives heading into UFC 270 was Francis Ngannou's contract dispute with the UFC. The 35-year-old's current deal reportedly expires in December 2022 and both parties appear to be at an impasse. Dana White has criticized Ngannou's representation in the past and was notably absent from the post-fight press conference.

In addition to a pay raise, 'The Predator' wants a clause in his contract that will allow him to participate in high-profile boxing matches. A potential boxing bout between the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and Tyson Fury has been heavily rumored for quite some time now.

During an interview with ESPN MMA after UFC 270, Daniel Cormier told Ashley Brewer that he was hoping to see Ngannou come to terms with the UFC. Cormier said:

“You know, tonight was the last fight on his contract. But there is a champion’s clause in the UFC’s contract. So, you gotta imagine that there’s going to be time for them to try to work through this situation with Francis Ngannou. Look, you want the baddest heavyweight on the planet in the UFC, in the premier organization – So, all I can do is hope that they come to terms.”

If Ngannou's next bout is inside the octagon, there will be a plethora of opponents waiting to challenge for his title. In addition to a dream match with Jon Jones, there's also the possibility of a trilogy fight with Stipe Miocic, as well as an opportunity to avenge his defeat to Derrick Lewis.

Watch Daniel Cormier give his take on Francis Ngannou's contract situation below:

