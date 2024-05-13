"I believe it's my time" - Denice Zamboanga confident she will leave ONE 167 as the atomweight MMA queen

Back-to-back wins in the atomweight division have Denice Zamboanga on the cusp of the biggest fight of her career to date.

The 27-year-old has always been considered to be one of the top contenders in the division, or at the very least, one to watch as she continues to show new facets to her game.

Now it is time for her to really deliver on the hype by pulling off what would be an unforgettable upset victory in the main event of ONE 167.

With her ONE atomweight world championship on the line, Stamp Fairtex will look to put on a show in front of her Thai fans at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Despite the stature and confidence of the world champion, Zamboanga also believes that she is the one to leave June 7 with the title.

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Denice Zamboanga spoke about how she is ready to go to work and how the fight being pushed back from ONE 166 in March has worked in her favor:

"Now, I believe it's my time. This is my time to shine, this is my time to get that belt. I feel like that delay got me more prepared for a World Title shot and I can truly say I'm prepared now to take my shine."

Denice Zamboanga is focused on the task at hand

The two women in the main event have history with one another due to the time that Stamp and Denice Zamboanga spent as training partners.

Both competitors know each other well and clearly still have a lot of love and admiration for one another given their recent interactions.

However, at heart, they are both competitors who will not back down from a challenge once they step inside the Circle on June 7 to do battle for the atomweight world championship.

Zamboanga has got her sights set on the title and whether her opponent is a friend or not, her eyes are on the prize.

ONE 167 will air live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.