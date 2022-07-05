"I don't believe in weight classes" - Jiri Prochazka entertains potential Kamaru Usman fight

UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is open to the idea of a future bout against welterweight king Kamaru Usman. 'Denisa' sees a challenge in Usman as 'The Nigerian Nightmare' belongs to a different weight class.

Prochazka also stated that he doesn't believe in weight classes as the stronger man is likely to come out on top every time. The 29-year-old recently told The Schmo:

"I like to challenge myself. And this is good challenge because it is another weight class. I don't believe in weight classes. Because everytime it's just about the strongest man on the planet. That's what I'm looking for."

Watch Prochazka's interview with The Schmo below:

Prochazka scored a phenomenal comeback win against Glover Teixeira at UFC 275, submitting the grappling wizard with hardly half a minute left before the final bell. Kamaru Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz remained unimpressed with the UFC 276 headliner and claimed that the welterweight champion could beat the top three light heavyweights, i.e., Prochazka, Teixeira and Jan Blachowicz. While the reigning champion is open to fighting Usman, he is currently focused on defending his strap.

Leon Edwards is a tougher matchup for Kamaru Usman than Jiri Prochazka, claims Ali Abdelaziz

Kamaru Usman is scheduled to defend his title against Leon Edwards in a rematch at UFC 278 on August 20. The duo initially met early in their UFC careers when Usman outgrappled 'Rocky' to earn a unanimous decision win back in 2015.

While Usman went on to become the champion at 170 lbs, Edwards has been unbeaten in nine UFC outings (1 NC) since his loss to 'The Nigerian Nightmare'. According to Usman's manager Ali Abdelaziz, 'Rocky' is a tougher test for the P4P king than light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka.

After Abdelaziz's boisterous claims about Usman beating the top three guys at 205 lbs, Chael Sonnen weighed in on a potential bout between Usman and Prochazka. Responding to Sonnen, Abdelaziz stated that Edwards would be a harder fight for Usman compared to 'Denisa'. The Dominance MMA CEO wrote:

"@ChaelSonnen I think Leon Edward stylistically Little bit tougher matchup than Champ at light heavyweight for @USMAN84kg like I said he will beat all the three guys at 205 lb I mentioned"

