"I have the best of both worlds" - Paige VanZant open to transition from MMA to WWE

Paige VanZant is open to a transition to professional wrestling if the opportunity presents itself.

The former UFC star is set to debut Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship on February 5, 2021. She fought last in UFC in July 2020 at UFC 251 and lost to Amanda Ribas via armbar submission.

In a recent interview on Chris Van Vliet's podcast, Paige VanZant discussed the possibility of a future move to WWE. In response to Van Vliet's comment that VanZant is one of the UFC stars who everyone thinks would fit well in WWE, '12 Gauge' said that it is certainly something she wants "a hundred percent".

"I do! I get asked about WWE a lot, and I do feel like it's something I would be very good at. I kind of have like the best of both worlds. I used to be a dancer, I was used to the entertainment... the showmanship side of it. And then the combat sports world, obviously, goes into the WWE. But I don't know if it's something that I could do both at the same time," Paige VanZant said.

"I feel like I would want to do that hundred percent. So maybe it's something that after I am done fighting in a cage and in a ring, maybe I'll go over to there. We'll see, the door is definitely open."

Paige VanZant also revealed that WWE reached out to her in the past. She had even visited the Performance Center to look around and get a sense of things.

Watch a short clip of the interview below:

Who is Paige VanZant fighting next?

After her release from UFC, Paige VanZant signed with BKFC in August 2020. She shared the news on her Instagram account, letting her fans and followers know her next venture in the world of combat sports.

On her BKFC debut, Paige VanZant will face Britain Hart, who competes in the promotion's featherweight division. The two will square off in the headliner of BKFC's pay-per-view event 'Knucklemania', set to take place at RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida.

Britain Hart has two losses and one win under her name in BKFC, and after her latest victory over Randine Elkholm with a fourth-round knockout, she called Paige VanZant out as her next opponent. It seems like she had her wish granted.