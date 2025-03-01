“I would call him like a perfect fighter” - Denis Puric says Superlek has no flaws in his game

Denis Puric weighed in on the upcoming world title fight between Superlek and Nabil Anane.

Last month, Anane defeated Nico Carrillo with a first-round knockout to capture the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

As a result, the Algerian-Thai striker has received an opportunity to become an undisputed king when he faces Superlek in a rematch on March 23.

The ONE 172 matchup between Anane and Superlek has many fighters leaning toward the latter emerging victorious.

On the contrary, Anane's six-fight winning streak against world-class competition has impressed the combat sports community.

During an interview with Sportskeeda, entertaining flyweight striker Denis Puric weighed in on Superlek vs. Anane 2 by saying:

"Superlek’s a dangerous guy in Muay Thai. I would call him like a perfect fighter. So Muay Thai, I don't know. Let's see, man, Nabil has been on a tear, bro. He's been working hard."

ONE 172 will take place inside the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The upcoming spectacle features plenty of Japanese representation, including Takeru Segawa in the main event against Takeru Segawa (non-title kickboxing).

Three Japanese fighters have an opportunity to capture ONE gold in front of their home crowd - Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA), Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing), and Kana Morimoto (women's atomweight kickboxing).

Nabil Anane looks to avenge previous defeat against Superlek

Nabil Anane didn't endure a typical ONE Championship debut. The 20-year-old phenom was a teenager at the time when he faced Superlek in June 2023.

The more experienced Superlek showcased his striking skills with a masterclass first-round knockout against Anane.

Anane has since evolved into a potential world champion, winning six consecutive fights along the way, including three inside the distance.

More importantly, the Algerian-Thai striker has tested himself against world-class competition by defeating Nakrob Fairtex, Muangthai, Lukabdam, Felipe Lobo, Soe Lin Do, and Nico Carrillo.

Anane now looks to overcome the toughest challenge of his fighting career, as Superlek is riding a legendary four-fight run.

Superlek's most recent wins were against Rodtang, Takeru Segawa (kickboxing), Kongthoranee, and Jonathan Haggerty. The two-sport world champion plans to continue separating himself as an all-time great by taking out Anane.

