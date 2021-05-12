"I came into this business very doe-eyed"- Kayla Harrison talks about lessons learned working with the PFL in the past year

Kayla Harrison has admitted that the world of MMA has been a learning experience, especially over the past year. While speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Harrison questioned the morals and integrity of other people involved in her profession. Kayla Harrison told Helwani:

"I mean, I just think that I came into this business very doe-eyed. You know, I came into this business truly believing people when they said things, taking people at their word. Because I put a lot of value in my morals, in my integrity and always being a woman of my word. So I kind of felt that people were the same and that's just not the case in this business. I'm sure as you know, you've been around it for a very long time."

Despite being a two-time Olympic gold medallist, Kayla Harrison had to juggle promotions over the last twelve months after the PFL's 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Perhaps the hard way, Harrison also said that she is finally learning the nuances of this world. Kayla Harrison further told Helwani:

"You know, people are not....everything gets clouded when money comes into play. And you can have all of the greatest intentions in the world, but at the end of the day other people are not on the same page as you. Like at the end of the day a promoter's job is to make money and a fighter's job is to win. I was just very naive to all of it I think. I'm not anymore."

Kayla Harrison has adopted the role of a single mother

Kayla Harrison's niece Kyla, 8, and her 2-year-old nephew Emery were staying with Harrison's stepfather, Bob Nichols, and her mother, Jeannie Yazell, in Ohio. Nichols died suddenly on May 19, 2020, leaving Yazell as the children's only guardian.

But Kayla Harrison had to adopt the role overnight after Yazell suffered a stroke in December 2019. After the kids moved to Florida with Harrison, the defending PFL women's lightweight champion underwent some significant changes in her life. Harrison told ESPN:

"We're in the midst of potty training right now,Literally, you go from being a bad b**ch to changing 15 diapers a day. It really changes your life."