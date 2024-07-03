"I can fight anyone" - Saemapetch unfazed by the immense talent in the stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division 

Saemapetch Fairtex has proven during his time in ONE Championship that he will take on all comers that are put in front of him.

This has massively benefitted the Thai veteran who has been able to rack up high-level experience at just 29 years of age.

With previous clashes against the likes of Mohammed Younes Rabah, Felipe Lobo, Tawanchai PK Saenchai, and Nong-O Hama, he has faced the cream of the crop.

His next contest and return to Lumpinee Stadium will be no different as he faces the newest name to really announce himself in the talent-stacked bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Trending

Nico Carrillo has been a force of nature since making his debut in the promotion in April of last year. In three fights, he is undefeated with none of his opponents making it to the scorecards.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Saemapetch said that he isn't concerned about the reputation that his opponent brings to the table. He will continue to fight anyone and everyone that the promotion wants him to, and this assignment on July 5 is just another case of this:

"I'm not worried about fighting anyone. I can fight anyone in our division - all of them."

Saemapetch is always willing to test himself

From the moment this fight was put together, many fans had the same feeling about how it would impact Saemapetch.

From the outside looking in, it would appear that Nico Carrillo has a tailor-made style to defeat a contender like the Thai veteran. The Scotsman is an incredibly dominant physical force and in history, Saemapetch isn't as successful in his fights when he isn't able to dictate the action.

This only speaks to the mentality of the experienced competitor in ONE Championship who always backs himself to overcome any challenge.

He will face a stern test in trying to derail the hype train of Carrillo but a win could be massive for his career.

ONE Fight Night 23 will air live and free in US primetime for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback