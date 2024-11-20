  • home icon
"I can switch it up" - Jarred Brooks says his striking will throw Reece McLaren off his game at ONE Fight Night 26

By Kyle Dimond
Modified Nov 20, 2024 17:09 GMT
Jarred Brooks (Left) faces Reece McLaren (Right) at Lumpinee
Jarred Brooks (Left) faces Reece McLaren (Right) at Lumpinee [images via ONE Championship]

Jarred Brooks believes that being unpredictable and utilizing his entire skill set will be crucial in his next fight at ONE Fight Night 26.

The ONE interim strawweight MMA world champion is used to dominating opponents at his natural weight class.

Unfortunately, Joshua Pacio is still recovering from his significant injury which has delayed the trilogy and unification fight between him and Brooks.

In the meantime, 'The Monkey God' will undertake a new challenge as he moves up to flyweight on Dec. 6 at Lumpinee Stadium.

Brooks will be facing off with veteran contender Reece McLaren in what some may boil down to a striker versus grappling matchup. However, despite the strawweight champion's grappling prowess, he believes that keeping McLaren guessing is the key to victory for him.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Jarred Brooks spoke about how he will look to diversify his approach next time out:

"But I do want to get him on feints, and I feel like that's what's getting a lot of these great strikers out of their game, and I can switch it up, just like that. I can go from a Muay Thai style, give you a Muay Thai look, then giving you a boxing look, then give you a wrestling look in the middle, and then give you a karate look."

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover

Jarred Brooks has always been in search of the biggest challenges

Since he arrived in ONE Championship, Jarred Brooks has been trying to seek out and hunt down the biggest challenges that are out there for him.

Aside from his disqualification loss to Pacio earlier this year, 'The Monkey God' has produced a stellar run since signing with the promotion.

His addition to flyweight is very exciting, especially with the world championship currently being vacant following Demetrious Johnson's retirement.

