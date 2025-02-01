"I can’t afford a PS5" - Renato Moicano jokes about UFC 311 earnings after Islam Makhachev fight question

Renato Moicano recently squared off against Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 for the lightweight title. He couldn't succeed in dethroning the pound-for-pound king and lost by a first-round submission. Moicano now joked about his earnings from the fight of the pay-per-view event in an exchange with fans.

Makhchev was originally scheduled to take on Arman Tsarukyan in the main-event bout. However, the Armenian fighter pulled out of the contest at the last minute citing an injury. Moicano stepped up to challenge the reigning lightweight champion in the main event replacing Tsarukyan.

In a series of posts on X, 'Money' exchanged replies with fans on a conversation that started after Moicano praised the 12 to 6 elbows. The exchange quickly shifted to his earnings from UFC 311 to which Moicano revealed that he didn't make a million. He followed it up by mentioning $100K as his earnings and then went ahead to joke about his payday by writing:

Trending

"I can’t afford a PS5."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Expand Tweet

In one of the episodes of Show Me the Money Podcast, Moicano had earlier revealed to have earned over $950,000 from the fight.

When Paddy Pimblett went off against Renato Moicano

Renato Moicano stepped up to face Islam Makhachev on short notice at UFC 311 for the lightweight title. The fight didn't go according to his plan and after suffering a loss, Paddy Pimblett trained his guns at Moicano.

Pimblett was earlier seen criticizing Moicano in a reaction video for submitting to Makhachev. 'Money' responded to 'The Baddy' in a fiery post on X which was later reposted by Pimblett while doubling down on his earlier criticism:

"I’m not talking shit Renato I’m talking facts you tapped after like two seconds like a bitch only chance you’ll ever get to be a world champ & you quit like an absolute sausage! I’d make you quit just like Islam did you."

Expand Tweet

The beef between the duo started when Moicano dominantly defeated Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Fight Night 243 by a second-round TKO. After winning the fight he called out Pimblett in his post-fight interview initiating the exchange between the pair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.