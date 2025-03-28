“I didn't care about the haters” - Masaaki Noiri brushed off critics claiming he had zero chance against Tawanchai

Newly minted ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world champion Masaaki Noiri had his share of critics who doubted his chances against Tawanchai PK Saenchai in their recent title clash. He, however, did not pay too much attention to them and instead focused on what he needed to do, and it all made the difference.

Ad

The veteran Japanese kickboxer added his name to the list of world champions in ONE Championship after fashioning an impressive knockout victory over featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai for the division's interim kickboxing belt at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Masaaki Noiri showcased his experience and explosiveness in setting up a fiery finish to the contest, that saw him overwhelming his Thai opponent with his ferocious striking midway in the third round on his way to the TKO victory.

Ad

Trending

In an interview with My Navi News following his victory at ONE 172, the 31-year-old Nagoya native spoke about the doubts and criticism thrown his way in the lead-up to the title match and how he handled them.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He said:

"Yes, when I had the offer, a lot of people and my fans thought it was too early for me to fight for the belt. All sorts of things like that. But I didn't care about the haters."

Ad

Ad

Apart from becoming interim featherweight kickboxing world champion, the win at ONE 172 was the second in a row for Masaaki Noiri, and second by KO, after opening his ONE campaign last year with back-to-back losses.

The TKO win also earned Noiri a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Masaaki Noiri says win at ONE 172 proves he is one of the best strikers in the game right now

Apart from proving his doubters wrong, Masaaki Noiri said his TKO victory at ONE 172 over Tawanchai PK Saenchai further proved his standing as one of the best strikers in the game right now.

Ad

He made mention of it in the same post-fight interview with Ma Navi News, saying:

"Winning the world title meant a lot to me. It was at the top of my list. And now that I’ve gotten it, I think I’ve finally proven why I was the top contender. I jumped into the ring with the aim of becoming the strongest in the world, and I’m happy to prove that I’m one of the best now."

Ad

Noiri also said that he would be taking a short break before returning to action, possibly in a unification bout against divisional king Superbon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.