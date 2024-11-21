“I had this chip on my shoulder” - Danielle Kelly recalls how being part of the men's wrestling team toughened her up 

Danielle Kelly reflected on being the only female to compete on the boy's wrestling team in high school.

Over the past three years, Kelly has become the face of women's submission grappling in ONE Championship. The 28-year-old holds a 3-1 promotional record and became the inaugural women's atomweight world champion.

Before becoming a professional, Kelly paved her way to greatness growing up. While in high school, the American superstar competed on the boy's wrestling team, which she explained during a recent interview with ONE:

“Women’s wrestling definitely wasn’t what it is now. It’s more today than back then, and I feel old saying that. But, you know, when I was wrestling in high school, I was the only girl on the boys’ team for high school and middle school. And I felt like I had this chip on my shoulder. I’m wrestling the guys. I’m kinda out there by myself.”

In August, Danielle Kelly suffered her lone ONE Championship defeat at ONE Fight Night 24. Mayssa Bastos pulled off the upset by unanimous decision, making her the second women's atomweight submission grappling world champion in promotional history. Kelly now looks to avenge the defeat.

Danielle Kelly faces tough challenge in rematch against Mayssa Bastos

On Dec. 6, Danielle Kelly will have an opportunity at ONE Fight Night 26 to regain the women's atomweight submission grappling world title. The American superstar must avenge her lone promotional defeat against Mayssa Bastos.

Before facing Kelly in August, Bastos had one match in ONE Championship, defeating Kanae Yamada by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Kelly held a 3-0-1 record after facing Mei Yamaguchi (draw), Mariia Molchanova (rear-naked choke), Ayaka Miura (unanimous decision), and Jessa Kham (unanimous decision).

With another win against Kelly, Bastos would solidify herself as the best women's atomweight submission grappler on the planet. It'll be easier said than done, as Kelly is extra motivated to regain ONE gold.

Bastos vs. Kelly 2 goes down inside the legendary combat sports venue of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The upcoming event featuring two world title fights can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

