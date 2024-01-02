"I'd beat him" - Undefeated prospect sets sights on longshot Devin Haney bout

Adam Azim hopes to be in the mix for Devin Haney's next fight.

'The Dream' is fresh off a unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis last month. The bout was a big one for Haney, as it was his first up at super lightweight. In the build to the contest, he vacated his unified lightweight gold, showing he was serious about the move.

Ultimately, he gave 'Rougarou' a historic beatdown in the main event of a DAZN pay-per-view card. Following the victory, Haney has been linked to many, many high-profile fights next. While a fight with Azim doesn't fit the bill, he hopes to be in the mix.

'The Assassin' is currently 10-0, and captured European super lightweight gold in November. Speaking in a recent interview with Sky Sports, Azim stated his plans to become a world champion in 2024. There, he named Ryan Garcia, as well as Haney as potential opponents.

However, Azim seems far more interested in facing 'The Dream' next. That's largely due to Haney's controversial win over Vasyl Lomachenko last year. Speaking to Sky Sports, he stated:

"If I had one person to fight I think I would fight Haney. He's skillful. I think I'd beat him. I think I'd be too fast for him. I'd be too fast and powerful for him. He doesn't like boxers. He likes people that come at him. I think he lost that fight [to Lomachenko] in my opinion. Lomachenko was just levels above and too good for him."

Could Devin Haney vs. Adam Azim be in the cards for 2024?

Unfortunately for Adam Azim, Devin Haney appears to be busy already.

Since his decision win over Regis Prograis, 'The Dream' has been linked to several big fights. While a bout with 'The Assassin' would be exciting, it seems like he has bigger things on his mind.

In the weeks since his win over 'Rougarou', Haney has been linked to fights with names such as Gervonta Davis, and Conor Benn. However, the newly crowned champion has been much more linked to a contest with Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' also scored a win last month, knocking out Oscar Duarte. Following that victory, he called out Haney for a super lightweight title bout in 2024. While that fight seems like it's hard to make on paper, it seems like it will actually happen next.

It's worth noting that Garcia recently turned down an offer to fight Rolando Romero. That, combined with the fact that Oscar De La Hoya recently met with Eddie Hearn, should make fans excited.

