"I'd have done that 100%" - Michael Bisping backs Dustin Poirier calling out Conor McGregor for not making donation

Michael Bisping has backed Dustin Poirier for calling Conor McGregor out for not sending his proposed donation to The Good Fight Foundation.

The controversy has been gaining some real traction over the course of the last few days. It all started when Poirier claimed McGregor had not sent over the $500,000 donation to his foundation - as he claimed he would in the build-up to their fight back in January.

Conor McGregor was pretty infuriated by the whole situation, to the point where he made it clear he would no longer be fighting Poirier on their scheduled July 10 trilogy date.

After being asked about the situation, UFC legend Michael Bisping said he would’ve done exactly what Dustin did.

“I’d have done that 100% [called Conor out for the donation debacle]. Yeah of course. Because he’s talking s*** and they’re going back and forth, and it has been three months almost and he hasn’t seen the donation, he’s been blanked three times and he’s thought ‘alright, f*** ya’. I’m not gonna allow you the credit that you may be perceived to be getting. But still, it’s none of our business.”

That's a fun prediction! @TheNotoriousMMA you also predicted a donation to my foundation and you and your team stopped responding after the fight in January.

See you soon.

July 10th Paid In Full! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) April 11, 2021

Bad blood between Poirier and McGregor will pique anticipation ahead of their trilogy bout

Bisping knows and understands how this game works. While people may not like how Poirier went about his business, he was clearly feeling pretty frustrated about the fact that he didn’t receive the money Conor had promised him.

Advertisement

It doesn’t exactly make Conor McGregor look the best and because of how much the incident seems to have infuriated him. The controversy only serves to heighten the tension for when Poirier and McGregor wind up fighting - if it goes ahead, that is.

Bisping has been there and seen it all and we’re pretty sure nothing is going to surprise him at this stage, which is why we can always expect an honest and entertaining answer from him.

Moving forward, there’s only one question remaining - is the fight going to happen on July 10 or not? If the answer is no, the Ultimate Fighting Championship needs to come up with a backup plan - and they need to do it fast.