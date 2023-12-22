"I'd never go after those two things" - Colby Covington explains where he draws the line on trash-talk in wake of controversial comments

Colby Covington's recent comments about Leon Edwards' late father have been a major talking point in the MMA world since UFC 296.

During the pre-fight press conference, 'Chaos' took a jab at Edwards' father, sparking an understandably emotional reaction from 'Rocky'. The American was bashed by fans for his comments, but it appears that the controversy has not concerned the welterweight contender.

During an appearance on the PBD Podcast, hosted by Patrick Bet-David, after UFC 296, Covington doubled down on why he has no reason to regret his controversial words.

He was also asked if the UFC ever reprimanded a fighter for their antics, to which Colby Covington pointed to the only subjects he would never touch on during a war of words.

He said:

"You'll definitely get a call at times if you're racist or you go after someone's religion. But I'd never go after those two things. I'll expose things that need to be exposed because it's the truth and it's honesty."

"You can look up the public records about his dad. And it's not my fault, he's the one that put him in the limelight in the first place and make it a sympathetic figure," he added.

Listen to Colby Covington's comments below from 15:20:

Colby Covington claims he suffered a major injury in Round 1 against Leon Edwards

Colby Covington and Leon Edwards faced off in the main event of UFC 296 last weekend.

The heated press conference led to a global increase of 25% in the pay-per-view sales for the event, according to UFC CEO Dana White and there was huge anticipation for the bout.

But 'Chaos' left fans puzzled with his lackluster performance. Edwards also appeared more hesitant than usual. The fight was dominated by 'Rocky' for almost the entire 25 minutes, and the Brit was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

But Colby Covington has now claimed that he broke his foot in the "first thirty seconds" of Round 1 against Leon Edwards. During his recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, he said (from 2:56-3:20):

"I had five minutes of control time, he didn't have one minute. I feel like I beat him in the fight. I broke my foot in like the first 30 seconds of the fight that people don't know about."

"The X-rays will start coming out... The first minute, I have the picture on my phone the exact moment where it landed on his foot," he added.