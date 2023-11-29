“I’d obviously like the strawweight belt” - Stamp Fairtex wants opportunity to challenge Xiong Jing Nan

Following her triumphant win at ONE Fight Night 14, Stamp Fairtex is already sitting pretty at the top of the atomweight division having claimed the vacant title.

The Thai superstar has accomplished her dream of becoming a three-sport world champion and writing her name into the history books.

And yet, she isn’t done there as the elite striker turned MMA competitor has set her sights on a new goal.

She may have held world championships in Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA, but there is one accomplishment that she is yet to achieve under the ONE Championship banner.

Stamp has never won a world championship in a different weight class under the ONE banner.

China’s Xiong Jing Nan has defended her throne against former atomweight queen Angela Lee, but the new queen might look to do what her predecessor failed to do.

In an interview with the New York Post, the atomweight MMA queen revealed her intentions to move up to strawweight in a fight that she perceives as being a no lose situation:

“If I get the opportunity, I’ll fight up in weight. And if I lose, it’s not a massive deal to me. But I’d obviously like the strawweight belt as well.”

Watch the full interview below:

Stamp Fairtex is still evolving as a mixed martial artist

Since making her MMA debut in 2018, fans have been locked into the MMA progression of Stamp Fairtex that led all the way to ONE Fight Night 14.

The Singapore Indoor Stadium was seemingly the finish line for her transition into the sport with a third-round finish closing out her fight with Ham Seo Hee and seeing her become the atomweight world champion.

Her setbacks along the way have only made the Thai striker step her game up by getting back to work to continue her evolution.

A move up to strawweight would certain see her regain that hunter motivation that kept her chasing after her dream even when she had to take a step back to take two forward.