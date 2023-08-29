"I’d propose at the meet and greet" - Fans go head over heels over Tracy Cortez being incredible at fan meet and greet

UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez is certainly one of the biggest fan favorites on the roster, and not just because of her fighting skills. Apart from boasting a 10-1 professional record, the 29-year-old Mexican American star also regularly turns heads with her looks.

Cortez has now managed to wow fans yet again by simply being courteous at a fan meet and greet. Cortez signing merchandise and posing for pictures had some fans convinced about proposing to her at a meet and greet. @tech_gremlin_boy wrote:

"I should've showed up and shot my shot 😂 jk"

@thebulldoghenry wrote:

"I’d propose at the meet and greet.🤣😂🤣"

Tracy Cortez was in a relationship with featherweight star Brian Ortega until recently. While none of the parties completely opened up on the separation, some dirty laundry was aired from both sides.

A fan took a rather uncalled-for dig at Cortez, accusing her of cheating on 'T-City'. @ssb.stephen wrote:

"You know dam well your a** cheated on my boy Ortega"

Who is Tracy Cortez fighting next?

Tracy Cortez will be part of the Noche UFC card that will go down at the T-Mobile Arena to celebrate the Mexican Independence Day on September 16. The Mexican American will put her number 14 ranking on the line against unranked Canadian flyweight veteran Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Currently undefeated in the UFC, Tracy Cortez earned her contract with a decision win over Mariya Agapova at DWCS in 2019. Cortez hasn't lost a fight since, racking up four consecutive decision wins, albeit against all unranked up-and-comers. The 29-year-old who has fought only once a year so far, will arguably be going up against her toughest competition to date at Noche UFC.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Jasudavicius has gone 3-1 in the UFC so far with all of her fights going to decisions. It will be a quick turnaround for the 34-year-old Canadian after a decision win over Miranda Maverick at UFC 289 in June.

The Noche UFC card will be headlined by a title rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. The card will be co-headlined by a welterweight clash between Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena after losing its original co-main clash between Kelvin Gastelum and Shavkat Rakhmonov.