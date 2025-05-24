“I didn’t even talk” - Jack Della Maddalena shares horrifying story about nearly losing his arm due to infection after Gilbert Burns fight

Jack Della Maddalena won the welterweight title against Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 315 on May 10. However, according to a recent story told by the Australian, his fighting career could have taken a for more sinister turn. Prior to his fight with Muhammad, Della Maddalena faced Gilbert Burns at UFC 299, defeating 'Durinho' via knockout in Round 3.
During his fight against Burns, the 28-year old suffered a broken forearm after his opponent landed a thudding kick that he had attempted to block. In the weeks and months that followed, Della Maddalena underwent surgery to have a plate put into his arm. But a severe infection affected the wound, requiring several more operations to insert a new plate and clean out the infection.
The wound did not heal as the doctor would have hoped, leading to a very real possibility that Della Maddalena would lose his arm. He recounted the harrowing story during a recent appearance on The West Sport Show, saying this:
"A big abcess came up on the scar. I went back to the surgeon and he basically, when I was there, just cut it with a knife and it just pretty much exploded with pus. He just said, 'Oh wow, this is not good.' He said the infection [was] still there."
He continued:
"That was four surgeries. After that it was pretty much just watching a live feed, every week we were getting x-rays to see if the bone was gonna heal up properly. Basically, [the doctor] said it will either heal normally or it will just slowly start to disintergrate... I didn't even talk to him at that point."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments below (20:30):
Jack Della Maddalena believes he will be underestimated by Islam Makhachev
Jack Della Maddalena defeated Belal Muhammad at UFC 315 to win the welterweight title. His first title defense is expected to come against divisional newcomer Islam Makhachev, who recently vacated the lightweight title to move to 170 pounds.
Makhachev is the current pound-for-pound number one fighter in the UFC, and Della Maddalena believes that the 33-year old will overlook the challenge presented by the Australian.
The welterweight king was interviewed by Ariel Helwani following his title win, where he said this:
"I reckon he's gonna underestimate me as well. I like it, for sure. But it doesn't really matter what he thinks, we're gonna fight. I'm excited."
Check out Jack Della Maddalena's comments on Islam Makhachev below (31:35):