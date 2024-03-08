"I don’t even know if it’s real” - Francis Ngannou shares surprising reaction to Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight announcement 

Francis Ngannou is almost in disbelief over the recent announcement that Jake Paul will be taking on boxing legend Mike Tyson in the ring later this year.

The report came as a shock to combat sports fans around the world, but it appears that fighters too have been taken aback by the news.

'The Predator' has worked closely with Tyson since crossing over from MMA to boxing, and the pair share a close bond. Ahead of Ngannou's eagerly awaited clash with Anthony Joshua on Mar. 8, he was interviewed by MMA Junkie about the Paul vs. Tyson fight announcement.

He said:

"Honestly, I don't know. I don't even know if it's real. I looked at [the news], and they said [the fight will be] on Netflix, so I thought it was going to be some sort of movie or something that they were making or something. I don't know. Let's not make any speculation, let's see how it comes out and if it's real and if it's going to be a good fight."

'The Predator' continued:

"It hit me like a shock. It was like one hour [ago] that I saw that, so I'm still processing it... I still don't get it. I'm still processing this... [Tyson] can still kick some a**, there's no doubt about it."

Francis Ngannou's only path to victory is to knock Anthony Joshua out says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou is set to headline the Knockout Chaos fight card, which will take place on March 8 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

'The Predator' surprised fans around the world with his superb performance against Fury last year. The former UFC champion landed the most telling blow of the fight, a left hook that sent 'The Gypsy King' to the canvas. Ultimately, however, the bout went all ten rounds, with Fury winning via split-decision.

Joshua's promoter, Eddie Hearn, has shared his preview of the upcoming clash, and believes that the former UFC heavyweight champion has no chance of winning a decision. Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said:

"Only way Ngannou can win is to land a shot on 'AJ' at some point during the fight. There's no way that Francis can win rounds against 'AJ' repetitively."

Check out Hearn's preview of the Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou bout below:

