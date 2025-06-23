"I don’t think he's ducking anyone" - Ilia Topuria defends Jon Jones, says he's not avoiding Tom Aspinall fight

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Ilia Topuria does not think that Jon Jones ducked Tom Aspinall. Topuria also does not encourage comparisons between Jones and Islam Makhachev.

Jones vs. Aspinall is now off the charts as 'Bones' has decided to retire, which now makes the Brit the new UFC heavyweight kingpin.

Topuria, who is scheduled to take on Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 this weekend for the vacant lightweight strap, appeared on The Ariel Helwani Show. 'El Matador' was asked by Helwani if he thinks Jones is ducking Aspinall and if there is any similarity between the Jones vs. Aspinall situation and the Topuria vs. Makhachev situation.

Topuria said:

"No. Not at all. You can't even compare that situation. You cannot compare Jon Jones with Islam. Jon has done so many great things in the sport. He has fought the best of the best in the last 10 years. So I don't think he is ducking anyone. He just wanted to retire. He is just tired of the game, maybe, or whatever. He wants to retire. I don't think he is ducking anyone."

The Georgian-Spaniard added that even if Jones beats Aspinall, there will always be someone new.

"Even if he beats Tom Aspinall, there is always going to be someone new."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Ilia Topuria's former opponent slams Jon Jones

Ilia Topuria's former opponent, two-time UFC featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, recently slammed Jon Jones. Before Jones retired from MMA, 'The Great' appeared on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry and took aim at 'Bones' for not fighting Tom Aspinall and holding up the division.

He said:

"If you're the champ, you defend the belt. It's a responsibility. You can't just sit out. Youu need to be reasonably active. You need to fight whoever's there. If you've got an interim champ, that's a no-brainer... I know he's proved himself, and everyone's like, 'Look what he's done. It's fine.' No, not really. Don't hold up the division. If you don't want to fight just retire."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (32:44):

