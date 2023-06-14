“I enjoyed the brawl afterwards more” - Conor McGregor slams Floyd Mayweather’s ‘meaningless’ performance against John Gotti III

Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on Floyd Mayweather's bout with John Gotti III, which descended into a chaotic brawl.

An intense altercation erupted at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida this past Sunday during the exhibition bout featuring Mayweather and Gotti III, escalating into a chaotic and unruly brawl.

Referee Kenny Bayless faced a daunting task in trying to control the frequent clinches between the fighters and quell their exchange of offensive comments. The mounting tension and escalating confrontation eventually forced the referee to make the difficult decision to halt the fight.

Chaos broke out after the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight was stopped. Gotti was disqualified. Chaos broke out after the Floyd Mayweather vs. John Gotti III fight was stopped. Gotti was disqualified. 😳🥊 https://t.co/3a2l1NDfWW

In a recent interview with TMZ, Conor McGregor provided his perspective on the highly publicized brawl:

"I wasn’t that impressed, to be honest with you, wasn't impressed. I don’t know where [Mayweather] at. There’s no meaning behind it. He’s just here and there. There’s no meaning behind the bouts. There’s nothing to it. I enjoyed the brawl afterward more than I did the actual bout."

Conor McGregor replies to John Gotti III's call for help

Conor McGregor has thrown his support behind John Gotti III, responding to Gotti's plea for backup in their ongoing feud against the boxing giant Floyd Mayweather.

In a bid to strengthen his position, Gotti specifically sought the backing of the former UFC two-division champion, reaching out to the Irishman's support for reinforcement, his plea did not go unnoticed.

In response to Gotti's appeal, McGregor took to Twitter and expressed his resolute support for the Gotti family, although 'The Notorious' later deleted the tweet:

"I back the Gotti's. The war is on."

In response to the chaotic brawl involving John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather, the Florida State Athletic Commission has levied disciplinary measures against Gotti III, issuing a six months suspension as a consequence of his involvement. However, Mayweather has seemingly evaded any repercussions or penalties stemming from the incident.

