"I am entertained" - Conor McGregor reacts to the ongoing Twitter feud between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor has always been a center of attraction for the MMA community. Recently, Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier took to Twitter and engaged in a war or words. The seats on the sidelines were taken by 'The Notorious' as he continued to spectate the feud between two of his biggest rivals to date.

The grudge began after Dustin Poirier, fresh out of his win against Conor McGregor at UFC 264, took to Twitter calling out to Nate Diaz for a supposed fight.

Nathan? — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 11, 2021

Nate Diaz then responded in a way only he can.

His response was:

Let’s fight don’t be scared this time tho — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 11, 2021

"Let's be fight don't be scared this time tho"

The duo, has since continued to go back and forth:

I knew you was a pussy bitch that’s 2-0 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 12, 2021

Dustin Poirier and Nate Diaz were supposed to fight at UFC 230 but the bout eventually fell apart supposedly due to Nate Diaz not being able to come to terms with the UFC back then.

Dustin Poirier, who won the trilogy fight against Conor McGregor, did not back down and quickly responded to Diaz.

They're lying and you're getting played — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) August 12, 2021

Nate Diaz replied to 'The Diamond' saying:

Boss the fuck up quit being a lil bitch

I do what I want

You do what your told — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) August 13, 2021

Little did the duo know that their feud was entertaining Conor McGregor, who chimed in, egging the duo on.

Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 13, 2021

"Hahahahah continue going, I am entertained," exclaimed 'The Notorious' Conor McGregor via his official Twitter handle.

The reaction doesn't come as a surprise as the Irishman has history with bothPoirier and Diaz and might potentially return to the octagon to face either of them.

Conor McGregor is desperate for his return to the UFC octagon

Since his brutal leg break against Poirier at UFC 264, McGregor has been evidently seen working out in the gym even with his leg strapped against braces and casts post-surgery.

The UFC megastar has shown no intentions to back down and retire from the sport even after sustaining a career-threatning injury.

There is no doubt that McGregor will return to the UFC octagon but the question remains, who will the Irishan fight in his return fight? Comment below!

