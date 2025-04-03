“I was even happier than he was” - Lyndon Knowles on seeing teammate Jonathan Haggerty beat legendary Nong-O

Lyndon Knowles detailed his reaction to Jonathan Haggerty defeating Nong-O Hama. In April 2023, Haggerty shockingly knocked out the legendary Nong-O in the first round to become the new ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

Haggerty's corner for the ONE Fight Night 9 main event featured his close friend and teammate, Lyndon Knowles, who recently signed with ONE Championship to join the heavyweight striking landscape.

Knowles recently appeared in an interview with ONE and reacted to Nong O getting knocked out by Haggerty:

"When he won, I jumped in there screaming. I think I was even happier than he was! I threw my hat which is something that I never normally do. It never leaves my head, nobody touches it, but that night was different."

Knowles is a recognizable figure amongst ONE Championship fans. The heavyweight has been featured in Haggerty's corner sporting a pink hat and pointy mustache. Knowles now looks to create his legacy in ONE.

Check out Jonathan Haggerty knock out Nong-O at ONE Fight Night 9 below:

Lyndon Knowles starts ONE Championship tenure at ONE Fight Night 30

On April 4, Lyndon Knowles will make his ONE Championship debut in the ONE Fight Night 30 main event. The 38-year-old is scheduled to challenge Roman Kryklia for his heavyweight Muay Thai world title.

Kryklia, a two-sport heavyweight world champion, holds promotional records of 5-0 in kickboxing and 1-0 in Muay Thai. He will defend his Muay Thai strap for the first time since claiming the throne in December 2023.

Knowles shouldn't be underestimated heading into the upcoming main event, as he's a former WBC heavyweight Muay Thai world champion.

ONE Fight Night 30 goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Thailand. Friday's event can be seen live and for free by North American and Canadian viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Check out the entire ONE Fight Night 30 bout card below:

