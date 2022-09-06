"I don't expect all that much" - Daniel Cormier says Tony Ferguson can bounce back, but will have to "show something"

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on what Tony Ferguson needs to do in order to return to winning ways. Currently riding a four-fight skid, 'El Cucuy' will be returning to welterweight for the first time in over a decade when he faces Li Jingliang in the co-main event at UFC 279 this weekend.

Cormier noted there were no positives to take out of Ferguson's lopsided losses against Charles Oliveira, Justin Gaethje and Beneil Dariush. While 'El Cucuy' managed to hurt Michael Chandler in his last outing, 'DC' believes power is the last thing that leaves veterans like the TUF winner.

Ferguson, who hasn't trained with a team for a long time, is training with Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque for his upcoming bout. Cormier hopes to see the former interim lightweight champion exhibit some positive changes resulting from his move to Jackson Wink MMA.

The UFC Hall of Famer said during the DC & RC show:

"I want to see something positive, I want to see something change. Some changes that he has made since he has been to Jackson's gym, Jackson Wink, down in Albuquerque. So I want to see something different... While I'm looking for something positive, I don't expect all that much as of right now. He's going to have to show me something."

Jackson Wink MMA coach praises Tony Ferguson

Tony Ferguson was brutally knocked out by Michael Chandler at UFC 274, making it four in a row for the former interim lightweight champion. In his first interview following the loss, 'El Cucuy' admitted that he was ready to be part of a team again.

Ferguson is currently training at the famed Jackson Wink MMA gym, which was once home to the legendary Jon Jones. Jackson Wink MMA coach Brandon Gibson is all praise for 'El Cucuy' and would like him to become a mainstay at the gym. Lauding Ferguson's humility, Gibson told James Lynch:

"We had a blast working together... It was cool because he's such a veteran, such a great champ, and for him to not only be a very open student but to also share so much knowledge with the rest of the team was really cool to see. Man, I can't say enough good things about Tony. He was humble, he was hardworking, he was dedicated, and just very open to ideas. It was a lot of fun working with Tony this past week."

