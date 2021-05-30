"I expect something awesome" - Tyson Nam talks about the benefits of training at the same gym as Max Holloway and Yancy Medeiros [Exclusive]

UFC flyweight Tyson Nam has made some significant changes in the lead-up to his UFC Vegas 29 bout on June 19. The Hawaiian-born fighter returned to his motherland to train with former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway and UFC lightweight Yancy Medeiros.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's John Hyon Ko, Tyson Nam revealed that he's currently training at Gracie Technics in Honolulu, Hawaii, to prepare for his bout with Tagir Ulanbekov. Nam said:

"I've been trying to work on some new crafts. As in adding to my game in mixed martial arts. Got some new additions to coaching so I expect something awesome on June 19."

Until recently, Tyson Nam was training at Sports Lab in Portland, Oregon. But the 37-year-old decided to spend the "majority" of his training camp at the Hawaii-based gym seeking the guidance of Brazilian jiu-jitsu guru Rylan Lizares and striking coach Ivan Flores.

"We've always cross-trained with each other. And I just thought it would be beneficial for me to be over there majority of the time so I just go there a little bit more often. On a funnier note, Rylan Lizares was actually my corner guy when I first started back in like 2006. So, everything comes full circle," Tyson Nam said.

Tyson Nam also shared what he has learned so far in training with UFC veterans Holloway, Medeiros, and Martin Day.

"It's always a learning experience. They have so much knowledge of the game. Little things here and there which actually makes a huge difference."

Watch the whole interview below:

Tyson Nam's last UFC fight

Tyson Nam had his two-fight winning streak snapped the last time he stepped foot inside the octagon. He fell on the wrong side of a razor-thin split decision against Matt Schnell at UFC Fight Island 8.

"It was a close fight," Nam said of his most recent UFC bout. "Any judge could have swayed it any which way if they see something that somebody else didn't see. But I mean, it was a close fight and I feel like I did enough to edge out a victory but that's why you couldn't leave it in the judges' hands but, at the same time, it was just a good fight."

With the changes he recently made at camp, Tyson Nam is confident that he'll get back in the win column at UFC Vegas 29.

