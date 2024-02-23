“I f**king almost died” - Tony Ferguson recounts weight cut ordeal before canceled Khabib Nurmagomedov fight in 2020

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson was one of the most sought after matchups at lightweight from 2016 until 2019.

The pair were scheduled to compete on five separate occasions, with the much anticipated fight being canceled each time. Among the most cursed matchups in MMA history, Nurmagomedov vs. Ferguson arguably tops the list.

Both fighters suffered injuries which contributed to the fight being canceled several times. But the most recent cause of their clash to be canceled was the COVID-19 pandemic.

'The Eagle' was scheduled to defend his title against Ferguson at UFC 249 in April 2020. After the fight was binned, 'El Cucuy' made the decision to still make weight on the scheduled day of the official weigh-ins for his now-canceled bout with Nurmagomedov.

Several weeks later, the former interim lightweight champion faced off against Justin Gaethje in a newly-booked UFC 249 main event, where Ferguson suffered his first loss since 2012.

During a recent episode of the JAXXON Podcast, he recounted the extreme weight cut, saying this:

"When I did that weigh-in, when 'Khabieber' ran back to hometown, during the pandemic. I still made weight. It was cool as f**k. That night... I ate every single thing that was in my academy. Chips, cookies, energy drinks, whatever I could, I made myself weigh 183 [pounds] and then I made weight on Friday morning at 155 [pounds]... I f**king almost died... It was kind of self-defeating."

Watch Ferguson discuss his canceled Khabib Nurmagomedov fight below (3:45):

Dana White reveals Khabib Nurmagomedov received property from Vladimir Putin

Khabib Nurmagomedov was at the forefront of a wave of fighters hailing from the Caucasus and Russian regions that have begun to dominate MMA. Using the native martial art of Sambo, Nurmagomedov asserted himself as a force to be reckoned with.

After winning the lightweight title against Al Iaquinta at UFC 223, 'The Eagle' was scheduled to face Conor McGregor at UFC 229 in one of the most anticipated fights in MMA history.

'The Notorious' was submitted in Round 4 of their clash, afterwhich, according to UFC CEO Dana White, the lightweight champ receieved a call from Russia's president, Vladimir Putin.

During a recent appearance on the Games with Names podcast, he said this:

"He didn't even make it back to his dressing room after the fight and Putin was on the phone. And Putin gave him and his father like $20 million worth of property in Russia."

Watch White discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov's popularity below: