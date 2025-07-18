“I feel so confident” - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says she has reached her fighting peak as a Muay Thai artist

Brazilian superstar Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes she is currently at her peak as a Muay Thai fighter. She said it manifests in the confidence she has in every fight and the winning results she has been churning out.

The ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion moved to highlight it following her latest successful title defense on July 11 at ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs Persson at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Rodrigues told combat sports journalist Nick Atkin in an interview that she is on top of her Muay Thai game and is basking in it, saying:

"Yes, I trained a lot for this. I trained really, really hard and now I feel so confident, I feel so good. And now my Muay Thai is, I feel so good. My hands, so good. Everything."

Watch the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 33, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues made it a fourth successful defense of the ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title. She stopped Swedish challenger Johanna Persson in the third round of their headlining match by knockout.

She encountered early resistance but stayed the course, making her way to the explosive finish, which she capped off with a crisp body-head combination that Persson could not recover from.

The win was the third straight, and fifth in six matches in ONE Championship, for Rodrigues, who became the atomweight Muay Thai queen in her promotional debut in August 2020. It also earned her a second straight $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full replay of ONE Fight Night 33: Rordrigues vs. Persson is available on demand to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says preparation for MMA transition in progress

While her Muay Thai game is already set, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues said she and her team have already begun their preparation for her competing in MMA as well, which she hopes to realize beginning next year.

She provided an update on it in the same interview with Nick Atkin following her successful defense of the atomweight Muay Thai world title at ONE Fight Night 33 last week, highlighting their commitment for her MMA push.

The 28-year-old Phuket Fight Club standout said:

"The focus this year is that we're going to keep training. We're training MMA already. We just came back to train for Muay Thai before we have a fight. But we're training already, and the focus is that next year we're going to start MMA."

The transition to also doing MMA is part of Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' push to expand her horizons as a martial artist. Possible opponents waiting for her at atomweight MMA are reigning divisional queen Denice Zamboanga of the Philippines, former champion and Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, and streaking Japanese star Ayaka Miura.

