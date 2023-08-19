"Felt like I could have broken his neck" - When Jon Jones broke down his greatest submission against a "very educated" opponent in the UFC

In a candid retrospective, Jon Jones opened up about one of his most significant victories in the UFC, shedding light on the technical and mental aspects of the bout. The moment in focus was his submission win against Lyoto Machida at UFC 140.

The former light heavyweight champ shared his thoughts on Machida's fighting style, highlighting his opponent's formidable skills in various areas, including kicks and punches. He emphasized that Machida's timing and precision were particularly noteworthy. Despite these challenges, Jones recounted how he and his team devised a strategy to counter Machida's strengths.

During the fight, 'Bones' explained how he had faced difficulties while attempting kicks, as Machida would capitalize on his timing to counter with punches. With guidance from his kickboxing coach, Jones adjusted his approach, using fakes and set-ups to create opportunities. He described how a faked kick followed by a left overhand punch landed effectively on Machida, staggering him and bringing him to his knees.

Seizing the moment, Jon Jones transitioned into a front headlock position, tightly applying a guillotine choke on Machida. Reflecting on that moment, Jones recalled:

"He could kick very well. He could plunge very well and was very educated fighter. Every time I would throw a kick, Lyoto would time the kick and catch me in the face with a punch... my kickboxing coach said, you know, 'Jon, either you set up the kicks with your hands better or fake the kick and throw a punch.'

"We faked a kick and threw a left overhand, and it landed hard. It wobbled him and dropped him to his knees. And by the time he got back up to his feet, I had him in a front headlock position. Had his neck pretty tight, man I honestly felt like I could have broken his neck at that time. But it choked him out. It was beautiful"

Check out Jon Jones reflecting on his submission win at UFC 140 in the video below:

Jon Jones all set to defend the heavyweight title belt against former champ at UFC 295

The anticipation is building as UFC 295 is set to unfold on November 11, 2023, at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The spotlight of the event will be firmly fixed on the headline bout – a clash for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. The reigning champion, Jon Jones, who boasts an impressive resume of 27 wins, is gearing up to defend his title against none other than former two-time champion Stipe Miocic.

Jones, a former two-time UFC light heavyweight champion, made a bold move to the heavyweight division and promptly claimed the vacant UFC heavyweight championship with a victory over Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Demonstrating his versatility, Jones secured the title via a first-round guillotine choke submission, earning the Performance of the Night bonus award.

His challenger, Stipe Miocic, carries an equally impressive fight record with 20 wins, including 15 knockouts and five decisions. Miocic has etched his name in the MMA history books with a remarkable three title defenses. Despite a setback in his last bout, where he lost the title to Francis Ngannou, Miocic's tenacity and skill remain undeniable.

Will Jon Jones continue to assert his dominance in a new weight class, or will Stipe Miocic recapture the belt that he once held?

UFC 295 promises to be a night of high-stakes action, where legacies will be forged and the future of the heavyweight division will be shaped.