"I felt very upset" - Justin Gaethje shares heartfelt reaction to Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement

Justin Gaethje remembers the night Khabib Nurmagomedov retired for the emotions that followed.Nurmagomedov stepped away from the sport in 2020 after a submission win against Gaethje. His retirement decision was rooted in honoring his father’s memory and the promise he made to his mother after his demise.Abdulmanap, his father, had been the central figure of Nurmagomedov’s career, who guided him since childhood with a strict and steady hand. His death months before UFC 254 changed the former UFC lightweight champion's perception about competing. That night in Abu Dhabi, Nurmagomedov, who had given a promise to his mother, retired at 29-0 after submitting Gaethje in the second round.For Gaethje, the fight carried a strange duality. He had trained to win, yet he left the cage understanding the gravity of his opponent’s decision. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Gaethje said:&quot;I had lost a fight, so I felt very upset… but when I saw [Khabib] in that state, I kind of put my emotions in the back. I went to him and said, ‘I think you just made your dad pretty happy. I’d be proud.’&quot;Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:Nurmagomedov has since turned that emotion into purpose. He now coaches the new wave of Dagestani fighters, including Islam Makhachev and Umar Nurmagomedov. He has instilled the same discipline his father once taught him.When Justin Gaethje thought Khabib Nurmagomedov was in trouble before the loss at UFC 254Justin Gaethje believed Khabib Nurmagomedov had his struggling moments before the finish at UFC 254. Gaethje’s sharp leg kicks appeared to slow Nurmagomedov’s movement.Despite that early success, 'The Eagle' adjusted quickly, secured a takedown, and ended the fight with a second-round triangle choke to remain unbeaten at 29-0. Gaethje later reflected that he had Nurmagomedov in a tough position before the submission.Speaking in the post-fight interview with Jon Anik, Gaethje said:“It sucks, I’m hurt. It’s emotional. Ultimately, it’s the name of the game, man. I had him in trouble. I wasn’t very many kicks away from him not being able to walk. He’s going to limp … limping for at least the next three weeks. That’s nothing to be proud of because I lost, but, I felt alive … I felt great.&quot;[H/t: MMA Mania]He added:&quot;I believe I did a great job of causing damage. Keeping the distance, controlling the distance, threatening and causing damage. I caused damage in there... I know he was in a bad spot,” he later added. “Even if he wasn’t, he did what he had to do. Took me down. He is very strong. I know he made his father so proud.”