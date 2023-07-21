"I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep" - Paddy Pimblett critical and not impressed by Ilia Topuria's recent win

Paddy Pimblett weighed in on Ilia Topuria's most recent win over Josh Emmett and appears to have a different opinion than the majority of the MMA community.

During a Q & A ahead of this Saturday's UFC Fight Night event in London, Pimblett was asked for his thoughts on the surging featherweight contender. The fan asked whether he was afraid of Topuria after seeing the manner in which he defeated Emmett:

"After you saw the performance of Ilia Topuria against Josh Emmett, are you afraid of Ilia?"

'The Baddy' noted that his opinion of 'El Matador' hasn't changed following his win over a veteran that had fought for the interim UFC featherweight championship prior to the fight. In fact, he mentioned that he wasn't impressed as Topuria couldn't finish his opponent, saying:

"Performance of the Year? Lad, he couldn't finish someone who's gonna retire soon? You're messing, aren't ya? Josh Emmett is like 39, ain't he? If yous think that was a great performance, then yeah, but I could finish Josh Emmett in my sleep."

It remains to be seen whether Topuria will respond to Pimblett's criticism of his dominant win over Emmett at UFC on ABC 5. 'El Matador' has remained active since their back-and-forth during the UFC 282 press conference last December, and could be next in-line for a featherweight title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

Ilia Topuria reveals what it would take for him to fight Paddy Pimblett in the UFC

Despite their ongoing beef with each other, it doesn't appear as thought Ilia Topuria is too keen on fighting Paddy Pimblett in the UFC anytime soon.

While speaking to reporter Shakiel Mahjouri, Topuria revealed that he would only accept a bout with 'The Baddy' on one condition. Based on his current trajectory and recent performances, he mentioned that the Englishman would need to get himself in the lightweight rankings, saying:

"He's not even ranked...What he got, like Instagram followers? YouTube followers? If I want to fight someone popular, yeah. There are a lot of people who are more popular than him. I don't care about that kid."

