“I fought completely dehydrated” - Benoit Saint-Denis vows revenge against the “Louisiana Guy,” promises to show the ‘BSD’ of old upon return

Benoit Saint-Denis believes that he will one day get revenge against Dustin Poirier.

'God of War' returned to the cage on the UFC 299 main card. There, the Frenchman faced the biggest test of his career in the form of 'The Diamond.' Saint-Denis had finished his last five fights heading into the event and was even favored to beat the former champion.

For one round on Saturday, it looked like the odds were correct. Saint-Denis came out ferocious and didn't give Poirier a second to breathe. However, in round two, the upstart lightweight contender became badly gassed. From there, it was only a matter of time.

Ultimately, it was Dustin Poirier who scored a highlight-reel knockout win last weekend. Post-fight, Benoit Saint-Denis revealed that he was fighting with a staph infection. As a result, the Frenchman was badly gassed out and was finished brutally.

On Instagram, Saint-Denis opened up on his loss. The lightweight contender stated that he was badly dehydrated, which played a role in his loss:

"I fought completely dehydrated, Frustration is huge but it's hard to judge when to cancel such an opportunity."

However, the lightweight also added that he will get revenge on Poirier at some point in the future. Saint-Denis wrote:

"It's up to [me] to show you the BSD of the last fights when I return, and earn my revenge against this Louisiana guy."

Check out his full post below:

Dustin Poirier provides a cheeky response to Benoit Saint-Denis

Just a few short hours after Benoit Saint-Denis' post, Dustin Poirier had a post of his own.

While 'God Of War' was on the way up, 'The Diamond' was seen as going on the way down. Poirier hadn't competed since a knockout loss to Justin Gaethje last July and was openly discussing retirement heading into UFC 299.

However, the former interim lightweight champion turned back the clock with a vintage performance on Saturday. On Instagram, Poirier seemingly took note of Saint-Denis, stating that he was dehydrated during their UFC 299 clash.

On Instagram, Dustin Poirier responded with a cheeky comment saying to, "Stay hydrated." Along with that, the former interim titleholder included a clip of himself brutally knocking out Benoit Saint-Denis.

On Instagram, the Louisiana native wrote:

"Gotta stay hydrated out there!"

Check out Poirier's post below: