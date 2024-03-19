"I fu**ing shot you, I go to jail" - Marlon Vera recalls getting robbed the night before Sean O'Malley fight, expresses frustration with law

Marlon Vera has opened up about the reported break-in at his residence on the week of his high-profile rematch against archrival 'Sugar' Sean O'Malley.

In their first clash, at UFC 252 in August 2020, 'Chito' bested O'Malley via first-round TKO. Their rematch witnessed him challenge Sugar' for the latter's UFC bantamweight championship in the headlining matchup of UFC 299 on Saturday, March 9, 2024. Vera ended up losing the one-sided rematch by unanimous decision.

In the event's aftermath, the MMA community was set abuzz by the news that 'Chito's' house had been burgled. Reports highlighted that no one from Vera's family was home at the time of the incident.

In the latest edition of The MMA Hour podcast with Ariel Helwani, Marlon Vera suggested that the break-in took place on Friday night. Apparently, 'Chito' found out about it on Saturday morning (i.e., the morning of his UFC 299 fight). The Ecuadorian MMA stalwart acknowledged that it wasn't a good day to find out about an incident of that ilk.

Vera added, however, that such challenges are a part and parcel of life. The 31-year-old asserted that he dealt with it by being unflustered. He also consoled his wife, who was in tears after she'd spoken to the detective on Saturday morning. Apparently, some money, watches, and a few documents (including passports) were among the items that the burglar made away with.

When asked if he's found out about the alleged perpetrator, Vera indicated that the break-in was caught on video, adding that he also has a picture of the suspect and has handed over all the evidence to the police. The fighter, who's lately been residing and training in California, seemingly expressed his displeasure with the law and order system in the United States of America.

The KO artist implied that the authorities have the requisite evidence and information regarding people in their databases. He believes they could approach the accused and promptly conduct an investigation but aren't doing so. On that note, Vera opined that if he'd take the law into his own hands, they'd surely apprehend him. 'Chito' stated:

"But if I myself go, which, I can find the guy. I can really find the guy if I want to. I go, and I beat the fu** out of the guy, I guarantee you the cops will go straight to my house, put me in handcuffs, take me to jail, because I did something wrong. And I did tell the detective that, and he's like, 'Yeah, you're right. Yes.' So, I'm thinking who the fu** set up the fu**king law? Because that don't make sense to me."

He added:

"You walk into my house. You're with the hood and the lantern. I fu**king shot you. I go to jail. So, I don't know, dude. [*Unintelligible] gotta fu**king figure it out because that's not my job. But someone gotta figure that out because that fu**king bores me, man."

Check out Marlon Vera's comments below (0:03):

Watch Marlon Vera's complete interview with Ariel Helwani below:

Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera: 'Sugar' and 'Chito' continue feuding after UFC 299

In the aftermath of their rematch at the UFC 299 event, Sean O'Malley appeared to suggest that he'd like to move up in weight and challenge Ilia Topuria for the UFC featherweight title or perhaps defend his bantamweight belt against Merab Dvalishvili. Meanwhile, Marlon Vera took to X and hinted that his rivalry with 'Sugar' was far from over.

In his social media posts, Marlon Vera accused Sean O'Malley of 'greasing,' insinuating that he'd become slippery in the clinch and grappling exchanges by using excessive grease applied to his braided hair. O'Malley fired back by mocking 'Chito' and likening him to a punching bag.

Although his feud with 'Sugar' continues, Vera is believed to be out of the title picture.