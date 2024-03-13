"That thief lucky 'Chito' wasn’t home" - Fans react to Marlon Vera's house getting robbed during UFC 299 event

Marlon Vera's weekend took a turn for the worse after the UFC 299 main event.

Vera fell short in his title fight against Sean O'Malley, enduring a dominant performance from the champion. However, his misfortunes extended beyond the octagon.

Taking to social media, Vera revealed his house had been broken into while he was competing in Miami. A photo showing a damaged front door.

Expand Tweet

“The context is last night there was a robbery, They broke into our house. Though they are material things, they are things that have been bought with a lot of effort and hard work. But hey, these types of things happen and the truth is tonight will be a good one.” [H/t: LowKickMMA]

Fans reacted with concern. Some highlighted the unfortunate timing, stating:

"That thief lucky Chito wasn’t home"

Others questioned the potential role of UFC's promotional videos disclosing the fighter's location:

"This is UFC Embeddeds fault, showing the literal outside of his home for no reason at all.."

Others empathized with the unfortunate incident, highlighting the risks associated with athletes' publicized whereabouts, citing similar incidents involving other fighters like Ciryl Gane:

"What a horrible week it’s been for Chito"

"First Gane now Chito. Shit ain't right."

Check out some of the fans' reactions below:

Fans react to Marlon Vera's house getting robbed on UFC 299 fight night.

Marlon Vera appreciates fans' support despite recent loss to Sean O'Malley at UFC 299

Marlon Vera took to social media to express his gratitude to fans and acknowledge the sting of defeat following his unanimous decision loss to Sean O'Malley in the UFC 299 main event.

Vera, who was transported to the hospital for post-fight medical attention, could not speak with reporters immediately after the fight. However, on Sunday night, he addressed his fans on social media:

“I dream about last night my whole life and fell short at the end of the day. I will be back thanks to my family and team for being by my side.“The love of Ecuador was felt more than ever. Thanks for supporting me that way I will be back stronger. The belt will be mine one day. Thank you [Ecuador].”

Check out Marlon Vera's post below:

Vera's loss to O'Malley marked the culmination of a long-standing rivalry. Their history goes back to 2020 when Vera emerged victorious in their first encounter. However, this time around, O'Malley dominated the fight, out-landing Vera significantly in strikes throughout the 25-minute contest.

Despite the setback, Vera remains a formidable competitor with a UFC record of 15 wins and 10 losses.