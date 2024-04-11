"I should get my chance" - Nong-O 'absolutely' sure Kulabdam victory pushes him into the world title picture

ONE Friday Fights 58 was an absolutely huge night for the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, Nong-O Hama.

A bounce back win was in high demand for the living Thai legend after a rough run of results in recent times.

His dominant title reign was brought to a sudden hault by Jonathan Haggerty last year at ONE Fight Night 9 where he was stopped in the first round.

The setbacks kept on coming at ONE Friday Fights 46 in December as he fell to rising bantamweight contender Nico Carrillo via another devastating knockout.

April 5 brought another tough test against a ruthless knockout artist as he took on Kulabdam inside the Lumpinee Stadium.

A controlled performance from the veteran saw him secure the decision win and now, he's turning his attention back towards the world championship.

He said in his post-fight press conference that in his opinion, this win puts him right back in the mix:

"Absolutely [this win brings me closer to the world title]. I was the champion for several years. So, yeah, I think I should get my chance at a title shot."

Watch the full press conference below:

Nong-O will never be too far away from a title shot

Many will have been watching ONE Friday Fights 58 through the gaps in their fingers as Nong-O and Kulabdam stepped inside the ring.

Given the recent trajectories of both men, this fight posed huge threats to the Thai veteran but he didn't let this narrative come to fruition.

Despite him being on the tail end of his career, the legendary status that he brings to the table means that all it takes is one win to get him back into the top of the division.

Nong-O could still be set for one last title fight in his career to try and reclaim the gold that he held for such a long time.

