"I get a lot of crap for supporting him" - Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager brings up Israel-Palestine conflict to explain support for Donald Trump 

Khabib Nurmagomedov's manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has just taken to X/Twitter to throw his support behind former United States president and 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump. The Dominance MMA founder justified his support by claiming that Trump's policies would have a positive effect in the Middle East.

While acknowledging that his statements would likely court controversy given how polarizing Trump has been, Abdelaziz stood by them with conviction. It is his belief that Trump ought to win the 2024 presidential elections in the United States for the benefit of peace in the Middle East.

"President Trump is the first US President who did not rage war against Muslims for the last 72 years, I get a lot of crap for supporting him. If he was the President today 32,000 innocent Palestinians would have been alive today, true Islam is all about peace"

However, he didn't stop there. Abdelaziz's tweets were split in two, with the second half urging his fellow Muslims to show their support for Trump.

"And getting along with your neighbors. The Ibrahim accord kept people from dying. All my Muslim brothers I know will support Trump to stop this killing of innocent people. President Trump has the best solution for the Middle East"

Despite Abdelaziz's call to action, there has been no such statement by Nurmagomedov himself. Instead, 'The Eagle' has largely refrained from involving himself in political matters. For example, he was silent during and after the Taliban's retaking of Afghanistan in 2021.

However, he did infamously call for a severe punishment to be dealt to French President Emmanuel Macron after the latter defended the right to visually depict the Islamic prophet Muhammad, which is strictly forbidden in Islam.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov returning at UFC 300?

With UFC 300 still without a main event, there were rumors regarding its potential headliner. It was speculated that Khabib Nurmagomedov was set to make his octagon return at the event. This was due largely to American Kickboxing Academy head coach Javier Mendez.

Mendez had disclosed that Nurmagomedov had recently trained with him, which he specified as something that 'The Eagle' only did when preparing for a fight. However, he subsequently clarified that Nurmagomedov is, in fact, not returning at UFC 300 and remains committed to his retirement.