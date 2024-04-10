"I got to be busy" - Dustin Poirier answers if he will take the Conor McGregor movie route

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier are forever linked due to their heated feud inside the octagon. In a recent interview with Theo Von, 'The Diamond' was asked if he would follow in his rival's footsteps and venture into the world of acting. He certainly wouldn't be the first MMA fighter to do so.

However, Poirier has always branded himself as a fighter's fighter, pursuing nothing but the UFC lightweight championship. In fact, he is among the very few established, top-level 155-pounders willing to give opportunities to younger prospects on the rise, as evidenced by his recent win over Benoît Saint Denis.

As a result, his answer to a question regarding a potential future in acting, like McGregor, may be surprising to some. He said:

"I'd like to, you know? It's something different. It's exciting because I've never done it before, it's a new challenge, keeps me busy. I got to be busy, man. That's my thing. I got to be busy if I'm not getting ready to fight somebody, and I've said this a thousand times. I have to have some kind of obstacle in front of me. So, if I'm trying to do movies or grow my businesses, I just need to be in action."

Check out Dustin Poirier talk about following Conor McGregor into acting (9:50):

While Poirier is still gunning for his debut on the silver screen, the Irishman co-starred in his first film, appearing in a 2024 remake of action movie cult classic, 'Road House,' where he played the primary antagonist, Knox.

Many were split on their opinions regarding McGregor's performance. However, his UFC roster-mates, like Paulo Costa and even Tracy Cortez, were impressed with his fight scenes and behind-the-scenes direction.

Conor McGregor is now set to return to the octagon

While Dustin Poirier is considering a run at acting, Conor McGregor is now gearing up to return to the UFC after a long absence caused by, ironically, 'The Diamond.' The pair last fought at UFC 264, where McGregor snapped his lower shin and has not been in action since.

According to both him and his expected opponent, Michael Chandler, he will return to the octagon sometime this summer.

