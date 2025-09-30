  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "I am grateful" - Ben Askren opens up on generosity from Jake Paul and Dana White

"I am grateful" - Ben Askren opens up on generosity from Jake Paul and Dana White

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Sep 30, 2025 03:03 GMT
Dana White (left) donated to Ben Askren
Dana White (left) donated to Ben Askren's (middle) fundraiser alongside Jake Paul (right). [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Ben Askren is now recovering from a double lung transplant that cost him upwards of $2 million. During a recent interview, 'Funky' reflected on how people with whom he hasn't seen eye to eye, like Dana White and Jake Paul, were generous in his time of need.

Ad

Earlier this year, Askren was rushed to the hospital due to a severe staph infection, which made him develop a bad case of pneumonia. His condition worsened, necessitating ventilator support, and he was added to the transplant list in late June.

Unfortunately, however, the former UFC star's health insurance refused to cover the cost of the procedure, forcing his family to launch a fundraiser.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani about some of his biggest donors, Askren said:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Jake Paul and Dana White both donated... They were both very generous, but to your point, it's like, I don't expect anything out of him... I'm grateful that they felt generous enough."

'Funky' also highlighted that it was unfair to only mention White and Paul, since various other donations also contributed to reaching the target:

"You can't say $10,000 from somebody who has got many millions, or is it $25 from somebody who hasn't got anything, that's just as big a burden on that person... We had so many people who were really generous; those guys were both generous, essentially. It's almost funny when it comes like, how'd you call them, enemies, or the people you haven't seen eye to eye with. I kind of picked out the good side in humanity, I guess."
Ad

Check out Ben Askren's comments below:

Ad

When Ben Askren said Dana White didn't like him

Ben Askren, claiming that he hadn't always seen eye to eye with Dana White, during the interview with Ariel Helwani, appears to be true.

Even though 'Funky' wanted to transition to the UFC in 2013 after an undefeated run as the Bellator champion, White rejected the idea, asking him to get more experience first.

Ad

Speaking to Luke Thomas on a 2019 episode on The MMA Hour, after finally making it to the UFC, Askren argued that White still wasn't a fan of his:

"Dana’s disdain for me is just so clear and evident. It’s so hilarious because he keeps saying, ‘No, I like you, Ben. I don’t dislike you.’ But then literally every action, every body language tells a totally different story, that he is like somehow repulsed by me. He hasn’t liked me forever. He didn’t like me in 2013 when they refused to sign me; he doesn’t like me now. [1:31:15 into the interview]"
About the author
Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain

Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles.

Know More
Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

MMA vs. Boxing: The Ultimate Showdown!

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications