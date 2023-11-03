'I heard from somebody close to the camp’ - Eddie Hearn drops bombshell about Tyson Fury’s possible retirement following Francis Ngannou fight

Tyson Fury's performance against Francis Ngannou has left many wondering what lies ahead for the WBC champion.

'The Gypsy King' faced off against 'The Predator' in a much-anticipated crossover clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, last weekend. The bout was Ngannou's debut in professional boxing, and Fury was a massive -1200 favorite ahead of fight night.

But Tyson Fury was met with a stiff test in the shape of the former UFC champion, who went toe-to-toe with 'The Gypsy King' for all ten rounds. Ngannou landed more power punches than his opponent and stunned the world when he dropped Fury with a left hook in Round 3.

The fight was competitive throughout, and Fury was awarded a split-decision victory on the judges' scorecards. But the result caused controversy in the combat sports world, with many feeling that Francis Ngannou defeated the WBC champion.

Tyson Fury's performance has called his future into question, and Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn revealed that he has heard 'The Gyspy King' may retire from the sport. Hearn was recently interviewed by Boxing King Media, where he said this:

"I heard George Groves say it the other day. And I'd already heard from someone else a bit closer to the [Fury] camp that they wouldn't be surprised if he retired. And I wouldn't either. I think he's just very up and down... I think a fighter knows if they're not the fighter they were. I don't know if it's the Wilder fights, or the inactivity, or just age. That wasn't a big shot from Ngannou, doesn't matter how you want to dress it up."

Watch the video below from 9:25:

Francis Ngannou explains why he won't appeal his loss to Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury went to war in an epic crossover clash in Saudi Arabia last weekend.

Ngannou was defeated 94-95, 96-93, and 95-94 on the judges' scorecards, with fans across the world sharing their displeasure with the result.

The WBC champion described the fight as "his toughest in ten years" during an interview the following day, and talks of a rematch between the pair, as well as fights with Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, have been discussed.

During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Francis Ngannou was asked if he will appeal his loss to Tyson Fury. He said this:

"No I can't appeal, you know why? From the beginning this fight was supposed to a co-promotion, and the commission was supposed to be approved by both parties. We found out that it was the British Boxing Board of Control [BBBoC] that was the commission for this fight, and we didn't approve it or get to say anything."

Watch the video below (7:05):